Alcohol was a factor in the head-on collision Saturday on C.C. Woodson next to the Brownwood Coliseum, police said Monday.

Police did not comment beyond details released via email:

At approximately 4 p.m., first responders with the Brownwood Police Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to the area of C.C. Woodson and Baker regarding a report of a traffic accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, medical attention was immediately provided to the occupants of a silver 2002 Honda Accord and a black 2019 Cadillac Escalade.

During the course of the crash investigation, it was determined the Honda Accord was traveling westbound on C.C. Woodson, approaching Baker. The Escalade was traveling eastbound on C.C. Woodson, having just turned from Baker.

The driver of the Honda lost control of the vehicle and traveled into oncoming traffic and directly in the path of the Cadillac, causing a head-on collision.

Lifeguard EMS and Brownwood firefighters provided medical attention to the driver and lone occupant of the Honda. This male was eventually care-flighted to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene due to serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Cadillac were transported to Brownwood Regional Medical Center and later released. The medical condition of all involved is unknown at this time.

Alcohol was a factor in this crash and the investigation remains on-going.