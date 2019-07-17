A former Brownwood man has been brought back from Maine to Brown County, where he is jailed on allegations that he sexually abused a now-teenaged girl over a period of several years, jail and court records state.

James Michael Helms, 45, was booked Tuesday into the Brown County Jail on Brownwood Police Department warrants for continuous sexual abuse of young child or children, sexual assault, prohibited sexual conduct and possession or promotion of child pornography, jail records state.

Helms remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $335,000.

The alleged sexual abuse began when the girl was a child, complaints filed by Brownwood police detective Kim Holland state.

In April 2019, a Maine television station reported that Maine troopers arrested Helms in connection with Texas sex crimes. Helms fled Brownwood in 2018 as the Texas Rangers were investigating the allegations, the station reported. Helms, who had been living in Maine for a year and working as a handyman, was held in there on a fugitive from justice charge, the station also reported.

A Brown County Sheriff’s deputy brought Helms from Maine to Brown County Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said.