On Tuesday, July 23, the 79th District Court Judge Richard Terrell will preside over cases that range aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Cases are:

Albert Orona III for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a motion to revoke and other felony with a motion to revoke Ramiro Romeo Tamez Jr. for theft over R$1,500 and under $20,000 with a motion to revoke Vanessa Lynne Soliz for burglary of a habitation with a motion to revoke and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a motion to revoke Jose Angel Cruz for evading arrest detention with a motion to revoke Michael Garza for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years Jerriann Marsha Garza for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Melvin Douglas Baker for arson Emilio Acevedo Jr. for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance David De Leon for possession of a controlled substance Armando Martinez Llanos for money services act violation Joel Albino Flores for possession of a controlled substance Romeo Silva for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon James Dean Silva for two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Ricardo Huitron Esparza for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Carlos Ramon Garcia for theft of property Juan Carlos Davila for aggravated robbery Anthony Rene Arredondo for possession of marijuana Angel Garcia for possession of a controlled substance Darlene Estrada Garza for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Jose Zuniga for sex abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14 Jaime Javier Garcia for aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon Carlos Moreida Sr. for evading arrest detention with a vehicle Tiffany Kristine Hobbs for possession of a controlled substance Bonnie Vidrio for prohibited substance in a correctional/civic commitment facility - attempt Alberto Colon-Camacho for prohibited substance or item in correctional facility Cisco Roberto Rodriguez for possession of a controlled substance Janet Petty for possession of a controlled substance Charles Seth Poindexter for possession of a controlled substance Bruno Sendejo for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Rodrigo Gonzalez Jr. for possession of marijuana Angel Infante Jr. for possession of marijuana Debbie Garza for possession of a controlled substance Amador Justin Garza III for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Cecilio Angel Bueno for possession of a controlled substance Terrence Larue Mann for possession of a controlled substance Marco Antonio Benavides for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance