The rising cost of higher education and the crippling effects of student debt are well-documented. But despite these challenges, a post-high school degree — particularly a bachelor’s degree—continues to serve as a critical dividing line between a stable life and one marked by periodic unemployment, stale wages and greater vulnerability to economic and technological changes.

I am proud to say that my university is working hard to do its part in addressing these challenges. The public knows about financial aid and scholarships. Actions to reduce the rate of tuition increases are underway. And choices like accessing dual credit while in high school or beginning college at a local community college are commonplace.

However, there are many smaller decisions that lie in the hands of students and families that are often not seriously considered. Taken as a group, these decisions make a huge difference in the actual cost of a college education. Here are several examples:

Choose a college close to where you live or could live with family. Living expenses can be a bigger slice of the cost of college than tuition, and transportation to/from a distant university adds to the cost.

Finish every course you start. When you attend college, it needs to be your top priority. Dropping courses or having to retake courses is wasteful. Students often overestimate the importance of earning a higher grade. But as long as credit is earned, it becomes questionable whether retaking a course is worth the cost. And a shocking number of students make a practice of dropping one or more courses every term. These costs are unnecessary and substantial.

Arrange your life to attend college full-time or close to it. The longer it takes for you to finish, the longer the expenses accumulate, and the benefits of the degree are delayed.

Think carefully about what you want out of your education. While an online degree may be convenient, if you lack professional connections and a network of mentors to help you move into a particular industry, you may be better served with a traditional campus degree. Also, make sure employers in your desired field respect the degree you are earning and the institution granting it.

Get to know your professors, staff and fellow students at the university. People help others, but only the others they know. At the end of the day, the raw knowledge you gain from a university degree is only part of what you are offered. If you take advantage of opportunities to work with and form personal relationships with talented and connected people at a university, you will later discover this may be the most valuable benefit of the degree.

Seek out an employer who has a tuition-reimbursement program and then use it. Many employers of college students have such plans. But surprisingly, too few students who work at these companies take advantage of the programs. Do not leave money on the table.

Delay entertainment costs until graduation. Yes, you can live without Netflix, the latest gaming unit or a pricey streaming plan for your phone. These smaller lifestyle decisions drive up costs and often lead to other concessions that do not support achievement of your goal.

Using this kind of single-minded focus can lead to a substantially lower total cost. But more than saving money, you will have learned how to succeed in life by tackling a major goal, overcoming the barriers along the way and doing so wisely. Why do employers pay college-educated workers more? Because they have proven themselves capable of just such a task.

Dr. Brad Johnson is vice president for strategic relations at West Texas A&M University.