One person was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds late Thursday after a shooting in East Austin, Austin police said.

Officers responded to RARE Apartments in the 6400 block of Springdale Road, near the intersection of Manor Road and Loyola Lane, after receiving a report of shooting at 11:16 p.m., police said. Investigators are working with witnesses and family members related to the shooting, but have received limited cooperation, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call police at 512-974-5245.

#APD Officers are working a reported shooting in the 6400 blk Springdale Road. One person has been transported with serious injuries. No further info at this time. More to follow.

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police)July 19, 2019