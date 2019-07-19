Another person has been indicted in connection with the May 27 drug-related shooting at a south Brownwood residence that wounded two people.

The June session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Maria Gonzalez, 17, who was shot in the leg, Brown County Jail records state.

Gonzalez’s father, Jose Gonzalez, 37, was also indicted for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, authorities said earlier.

Maria Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on sealed indictments and is free on personal recognizance bonds, jail records state.

Maria Gonzalez is alleged to have pointed a gun at Ledon Ayers, 19, at the residence in the 2600 block of First Street where the shooting occurred.

Earlier this month, additional indictments and Brownwood police provided details on the shooting. Ayers was one of those named in the indictments — one for aggravated robbery and a four-count indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records in the Brown County District Clerk’s Office state.

Assistant Police Chief James Fuller earlier gave a summary of the shooting.

A female went to the First Street house that night in an attempt to purchase drugs, Fuller said. The man at the residence, purporting to be the drug dealer, stole the female’s money and threatened her with a pistol if she returned.

The female left and told her father — who Fuller identified as Jose Gonzalez — what happened. The man then drove to First Street with another daughter, age 17, who was shot a short time later. Gonzalez was also accompanied by 17-year-old Edgar Galicia.

Once at the residence, Ayers and others were robbed of money and property. Ayers allegedly fired a rifle as the group was leaving, Fuller said.

Gonzalez’s 17-year-old daughter, Maria Gonzalez, sustained a serious gunshot wound to her lower right leg and was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Fuller said.

Galicia sustained a minor gunshot wound to his right shoulder and was treated and released into police custody, Fuller said earlier.

Galicia has also been indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

