A 16-year-old male has died in what police are deeming an accidental drowning.

The Stephenville Police Department released a statement about 11:30 p.m. Friday stating that an emergency call was placed to police about 8:30 p.m. reporting that a juvenile male was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Oak Tree West apartment complex.

“Bystanders and first responders attempted lifesaving efforts and the juvenile was transported to Texas Health Resources Stephenville Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 9:30 p.m.,” the release states. “The incident remains under investigation, however, all evidence at this time indicates that this is an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected.”

The juvenile was not a Stephenville resident and members of his family have been contacted. The E-T will bring you more information on this tragic story as it becomes available.