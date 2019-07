American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240 elected new officers. They are: (left to right) Barbara Moser, chaplain/historian; Deecie Jones, executive committee; Jan Anderson, vice president; Joanna Lay, treasurer; Johnnie Ratliff, executive committee; Francine Pratt, secretary; Martha Frederickson, president; Jean Moon, sergeant-at-arms; and Janis Petronius, executive committee.