A candlelight vigil to celebrate the life of former East Elementary School principal Nanda Wilbourn, who died of cancer Wednesday night, will be held at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the school.

Funeral arrangements are pending for Wilbourn, who announced her retirement from the Brownwood school district at the end of the 2018-’19 school year. Wilbourn and her husband, Joey, are the parents of two sons.

The Brownwood school district emailed a statement:

Brownwood ISD was saddened to receive the news that former East Elementary principal Nanda Wilbourn has died after a brief battle with cancer.

Ms. Wilbourn began at Brownwood ISD in August 2003 as a campus facilitator at Northwest Elementary. After four years she became the Northwest Elementary assistant principal. In 2009, she was hired as the principal at East Elementary where she stayed for the following 10 years. Ms. Wilbourn built a strong family during her years at East Elementary.

She led by example and continually taught the value of service through various fundraisers, charities, events, and more. Her passion and love for her students, teachers, friends and community were always on display. She announced her retirement earlier this year.

“Ms. Wilbourn has positively impacted thousands of lives as an educator and friend,” said BISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young. “We are all better people for coming into contact with her during our journey.”

Sunday, July 28