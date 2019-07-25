Fifty years ago this month humans walked on the moon for the first time. I’ll never forget when the Apollo 11 astronauts rocketed from Cape Kennedy on July 16, 1969, in an orange-yellow cloud of smoke and fire. The shockwaves caused by the roar of the rocket engines shook the viewing area where I stood three miles away with 3,500 other journalists.

Hundreds of millions of people worldwide followed the adventure as astronauts landed and walked on the moon, then returned home safely. It was an engineering, scientific and political achievement that many people thought impossible when President John Kennedy proposed in May 1961 the goal of going to the moon by the end of that decade. Kennedy’s pronouncement came as America was losing the space race to Russia, which had been first to orbit a satellite and to send a human into space.

America needed an ego boost. NASA’s Apollo program provided it – and much more. Numerous technologies and products that we take for granted today in medicine, materials, foods and computers spun off from the space program. These included flame-resistant textiles to protect firefighters, computer components, cordless tools, freeze-dried foods, smoke detectors, water filters, cancer-detecting equipment and cell phone cameras.

We need an Apollo-type mission again. This time to help planet Earth. If we can land men on the moon, if we can send unmanned spacecraft to Mars and beyond, we can take on climate change.

Whether we call the initiative the Green New Deal or the Clean Energy Manhattan Project, there’s no time to waste. Last fall the United Nations International Panel on Climate Change warned that the world’s nations will need to take extraordinary measures to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 to stave off the worst effects of climate change on the Earth and its inhabitants. It could mean life or death for millions of people.

If you need a reminder of climate change’s effects, check recent news reports about heat waves in India, Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere. The world is getting hotter, no matter how often our current leaders and other deniers turn a blind eye.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported the global temperature for June 2019 was 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average, making it the hottest June ever recorded. Nine of the10 hottest Junes have occurred since 2010. High temperatures in June broke records in Europe, Africa and South America. France had its hottest day in recorded history, just under 115 degrees, on June 28. Meanwhile, an estimated 157 million people in the Midwestern and Eastern U.S. suffered through an intense heat wave in July.

What do we do? For starters, let’s kick deniers out of national, state and local political offices, beginning with the Denier-in-Chief President Donald Trump. Trump has placed climate-change deniers and fossil energy apologists in key positions in his administration. Let’s sack them all.

Let’s recommit to the Paris climate agreement. Let’s be an example to the world in reducing Earth-damaging emissions and push other nations to do the same. Let’s plant pollutant-absorbing trees, hundreds of millions of them. Let’s establish a NASA-type agency to aggressively address climate change. The agency would mobilize development of energy-efficient buildings, products and transportation, as well as clean, renewable energy technologies to replace fossil fuels, especially coal. Let’s make the new energy economy work for everyone not just big corporations.

When we went to the moon, we showed that humans can accomplish just about anything, if we put our minds to it and our hearts in it. It’s way past time to put our minds and hearts into saving our planet.