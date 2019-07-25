EARLY – Early City Council members will take up matters related to economic development Monday, including action items that could lead to a Starbucks coffeehouse at the former site of Cullen’s Hometown Market, City Administrator Tony Aaron said.

Council members will also consider approving an action item related to the development of the former Big G Grocer store into a Family Dollar, Aaron said.

The agenda for the noon meeting does not have a reference to Starbucks but contains three action items pertaining to CJ Real Estate LLC, which Aaron said is the developer that owns the property at 113 Early Blvd.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in about six weeks if council members approve the action items, Aaron said.

“Their intention is to do a multi-tenant development there,” Aaron said. “One of the tenants they have an agreement with is Starbucks."

Aaron did not comment on other businesses that might be located there.

Council members will meet in executive session to take up matters of property and economic development and return to open session to consider approving:

• Closing 482 feet of the Old Fort Worth Highway on the back side of the property.

• Selling about three-quarters of an acre of city-owned property – on which the section of the road to be closed is located – to CJ Real Estate LLC.

• Requests from the developer for Early Municipal Development District for grant/loan funding for a portion of the project.

“Part of what the council will hear will be the necessity to close that road in order to make room for the development, and have the road dump into the parking lot of the development from Early Boulevard and then from the back side of C.C. Woodson,” Aaron said.

He was referring to the 482-foot section of the Old Fort Worth Highway that council members will consider closing.

Motorists will still be able to turn into Doc’s Drugstore and the Executive Inn motel, Aaron said.

The portion of the road that will be closed will be “redesigned. There is not going to be a road there,” Aaron said.

The 2-acre site was home to several businesses including Cullen’s Hometown Market. All of the buildings on the property have been demolished and the businesses have relocated.

Council members will also consider approving a request from High Point Asset Management LLC for Early Municipal Development District for grant/loan funding for a portion of the Family Dollar project.

Also Monday, council members will conduct a budget workshop and consider announcing the proposed tax rate for the 2019-’20 fiscal year, and schedule public hearings.