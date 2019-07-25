At the Lehnis Railroad Museum in Brownwood, it’s “full steam ahead for Harry Potter Day.”

That’s the word from museum curator Crystal Stanley about the family-friendly event Saturday that will celebrate the adventures of the young wizard and his friends from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for guests ages 12 and up, $2 for ages 5-11 and free for ages 4 and under.

Attractions include a costume contest at 2 p.m., a potions class with Professor Snape, every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a divination class with Professor Trelawney, Make Your Own Wand at Olivander’s Wand Shop, butter beer at the Leaky Cauldron (made with cream soda and flavoring) and photo ops with Professor Sprout and Mrs. Weasley.

Mini train rides will be available for $2 a person.

Harry Potter Day debuted last summer at the train museum.

“Last year we did Harry Potter Day as a Family Day event and we had almost 300 people that day,” Stanley said. “So we’re anticipating quite a bit more, which we’re excited about.

“It was a lot of fun. It was a learning experience for us so we’ve kind of redone things this year. We actually have about 15 volunteers coming, in and some are dressing up as characters from the books to help add to the experience. I’ll actually be dressing up as Dolores Umbridge.”

Stanley was referring to a character who is the senior undersecretary to the minister for magic, defense against the dark arts professor, Hogwarts high inquisitor and headmistress of Hogwarts who joins in the persecution of half-bloods under Voldemort.

“I’m a Harry Potter fan, and a big part of the books and the movie is the Hogwarts Express,” Stanley said. “One day I was just looking to see if there were any model Hogwarts Express, and it turns out there was a G scale. And I thought Harry Potter’s birthday is in the summer. We could get a Hogwarts Express and do a fun few activities and just have a fun family day.

“It just was so much more than that. We just decided to turn it into a summer event.”