More than 500 Harry Potter fans — from the very young to adults, some in costume, some more casually dressed — passed through the Lehnis Railroad Museum Saturday to celebrate the famed fictional wizard at the museum’s second Harry Potter Day.

The museum’s staff and about 15 volunteers welcomed guests to several Harry Potter exhibits including a potions class with Professor Snape, a divination class with Professor Trelawney, wand-making at Olivander’s Wand Shop, a costume contest and butter beer — made with cream soda and flavoring — at the Leaky Cauldron.

A three-judge panel picked the costume winners for ages 4 and under, 5 to 11, 12 to 18 and adults.

Judges were museum curator Crystal Stanley, volunteer Jasmine Romero, a Bangs High School sophomore, and Ray Tipton.

The judges declared 4-month old Fernando Rubio, held by his mother, Brianda, of Brownwood, as the winner in the 4 and under category, and Parker Bartlett of Early won the 5 to 11 category.

“Prance it on up here, girls … and one creature,” Stanley called out as she asked contestants ages 12 to 18 to step forward. Bangs High School senior Abigail Poling won that category with costume for an original character she made up —“my own personal character,” Poling said.

She gave her character a name — Ashtyn Cascle, a “pureblood,” meaning both her parents were wizards, Poling explained.

“I haven’t had much time to put thought into her personality,” Poling said. “I need time to think about it and write it down.”

Dorian Patterson of Goldthwaite won the adult category.

“It’s been a great day,” Stanley said. “We’ve had all positive feedback.”