A dessert shop is opening another location, a breakfast joint will open soon on Slide Road and a healthy restaurant and meal plan provider recently closed after two years.

Pie Bar

Pie Bar will open a second location at 8209 Slide Road on Thursday.

The location in the former Hasting's was most recently Urban Dessert Works, a different concept from the Pie Bar. After doing some market research, they found that customers wanted a Pie Bar location in that part of Lubbock again.

There was previously a location in Kingsgate, at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, before they moved to 6620 Milwaukee Avenue.

The Pie Bar first opened in Lubbock in 2011. They've recently added some new menu items, like mini pies and pints of pie mousse.

Jimmy's Egg

Breakfast restaurant Jimmy's Egg will open at 6253 Slide Road on Aug. 5, according to a news release.

The restaurant was most recently Rockfish, which moved to University Avenue last year.

Jimmy's Egg serves breakfast and lunch entrees daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Oklahoma-based restaurant is known for omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and burgers. The "garbage breakfast" sounds more appetizing than the name suggests - crispy hash browns with onion, bell peppers and sausage crumbles.

This will be the fifth Jimmy's Egg location in Texas. A second Lubbock location is expected to open later this year at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Muscle Maker Grill

Muscle Maker Grill permanently closed earlier this month.

The healthy restaurant and meal plan provider opened at 6012 82nd St. about two years ago. The restaurant was co-owned by Michael Clayton and former Texas Tech and Detroit Lions football player Manny Ramirez.

In a video on Facebook, the owners said they appreciated the relationship they built through the business.

