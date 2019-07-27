LAKE BROWNWOOD STATE PARK — The first time Nikki Little visited Lake Brownwood State Park, around November 2017, she found the 537-acre park that day as a nice, quiet place.

“It was really peaceful and so pretty, and I thought, this is a really great place,” Little said recently at the park, where she’s been assistant superintendent since late January 2018.

Little, a Weatherford native, started with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as an intern in 2010, and she went on to work at other state parks before coming to Lake Brownwood.

“The first time I had been to this park, I had come before my interview, so I came to look it over and kind of see what it was like,” Little said. “My parents had actually camped the summer before I did my interview, and they told me ‘you have to come see this park. It’s amazing. We love it.’ And then the opportunity came up for the position.”

Booked up

Little said the park typically sees 80,000 visitors a year and is on track for that number in 2019.

“It feels like it’s been busy, that’s for sure,” Little said. “We’ve been booked up every single weekend since probably mid-May. I think last weekend was one of the first weekends where we had a few campsites that were not reserved. We’ve had so much rain that the lake’s been looking great. Lots and lots of people are coming out to go swimming.

“Lots of boat traffic. We’re one of the main places that people like to launch their boats from, and our day use area is very popular. And then the camping, of course — we’ve got lots of locals that come out, but we certainly have lots of people that will drive all the way from Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, so we definitely stay busy during the summer.”

‘So many things’

Little, who has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Hardin Simmons University and a master’s degree in environmental science from Stephen F. Austin University, said she camped a lot with her family when she was growing up. “That was vacation for us,” Little said. “We went camping in state parks. And so I kind of grew up in that world, and then working for the agency, I saw how I could fit into that picture.

“I loved it and I’ve just kind of been working my way up. I really enjoy this position because I feel like I have a lot of freedom to help other people.”

After 18 months on the job, Little has plenty to say about what she loves about the park on the shore of Lake Brownwood.

“There are so many things I love about this park,” Little said. “It’s got the water. My grandpa took us fishing all the time when I was a kid. I wasn’t huge on the fishing part but I enjoyed being by the water. You’ve got all these beautiful oak trees out here.

“It’s quiet. I like the location of this park because it’s not so far away from conveniences, but it’s far enough away that you can just have a quiet place to sit and be in nature. I think it’s a great family park. There are lots of things for families to do together.”

85th anniversary

When asked what activities she’d describe at the park for a newcomer, Little again didn’t hesitate.

“We have lots of great hiking trails,” Little said. “The lake right now is great to swim in. Fishing — we actually have the table loaner program, so if you don’t have your own fishing pole and tackle, we can loan some to you for the day.

“We have a fish cleaning station, so if you keep anything that’s legal for you to keep and you want to clean it, you can do that there and take it home with you.”

For those interested in history, Little said, there is plenty of Civilian Conservation Corps history at the park.

“It’s a great place to take a walk and look at the great structures we have from the ’30s. It’s actually our 85th anniversary this year so we’ve been really excited about that and celebrating with different events throughout the year.

“Bird watching’s pretty good. The wildflowers were amazing this year. I couldn’t believe how long they lasted.”

The park is allotted 13 full-time positions and is short three, but the hope is to have those filled this fall, Little said.

Wide-ranging duties

Described her job as assistant superintendent, Little said, “What I like to say, my job is to make sure that everyone else can do their job, and so that really is a little bit of everything I do purchasing for the park. I do personnel things. I do a lot of administrative functions. I work for the front office. I answer the phones. I go out and talk to campers.

“I’ll clean bathrooms if I need to. I live here on the park so I’m actually am on call, so in the evenings if there’s an issue that comes up with a visitor, between myself and John, we can go take care of those issues.” She was referring to park Superintendent John Holland.

She said Holland is a commissioned peace officer with arrest powers, and the park also typically has a full-time law enforcement officer position.

‘I get to go to work’

Little said going to work each day isn’t a burden. “I get to go to work,” Little said. “Absolutely. I get to live in an amazing place. I meet people from all over the world. And yes, some days it’s a job, but a lot of days it’s so much more than that, and that’s what I love about it.”

Little said when she and other park staff drive around the park in Texas Parks and Wildlife pickup, park visitors are usually glad to see them. “Most of the time when I drive around I get a lot of waves,” Little said. “I feel like I’m in a parade sometimes when I’m waving at everybody.”

She said there are many different ways to get into parks work, and not all positions require a degree. It’s great to start off volunteering, Little said.

“You could ask any one of us and we all have a different story about how we got to be here,” Little said. “Some of them, this is their second or third career. For me, this is the only career that I’ve ever had.”