Last week there were a lot of things to talk about regarding East Lubbock. There were a couple of shootings and a viral video of kids running from the police, both of which were wrong, and I am positive will lead to consequences as a result, but what was more interesting were the comments that rang out after each story hit social media channels.

Before getting into the comment section, I think it should be addressed that it is a rare occasion where we see news accounts that have the words "East Lubbock" in them associated with anything positive, so it's a small wonder why the stigma and stereotype has always been the same -- the east side negatively portrayed as a place where only bad things happen. It is hurtful to the people who have been a part of the East Lubbock community the majority of their lives and who have never been in trouble, hurt anyone or ever committed a crime.

It’s also a slap in the face to those working diligently to change the stigma and help bring about change to this community with the few resources we have. There is crime everywhere in Lubbock, but in East and Central Lubbock crime is characterized as a whole community with those titles, instead of like other parts of Lubbock where the community is the victim of a crime committed. This allows for racist and crude comments to continue and racism and segregation in a city many call home because it's a great place to raise a family.

Comments such as “kill these pieces of trash,” “their community failed them,” “figures,” “lock them up, build a wall…,” “drown them,” “shoot them,” etc. are comments that not only show how people feel about the young men who are raised by the streets and east of I-27, but also shows that there is no room for mistakes for young men who have seen nothing more.

In my opinion, it is like having a sexually abused child, who someday acts out sexually, and then ridiculing that child because of the actions. Do I think both instances should be punished, yes, because every bad decision has a consequence, but why do we not see the same comments for those of a different race who commit crimes? I am not asking that we look past any crimes at all or that there are excuses, but let’s look at why the punishment and the feelings toward those crimes are totally different, when we are supposed to live in a color blind justice system.

I understand not many know the struggle of being from a community in which your ancestors were confined to. According to a 1923 Lubbock city ordinance, anyone with one-eighth negro blood was confined to an area north of 16th Street and east of Avenue C, which is now what is known as East Lubbock or the Parkway area.

In this community we now have so many young men being influenced by money, rappers, and drug dealers and they don’t understand what the true world is really about because they never have had a chance to see it. I am not giving them excuses for any crimes committed because we have repeatedly seen that the justice system doesn’t show them any empathy.

I just want the same energy toward all crimes as how those from East Lubbock are treated.

AJ McCleod is the Director of Camps for the YWCA of Lubbock and East Lubbock Community Alliance Facilitator, a 2004 graduate of Estacado High School and a lifelong Lubbock resident.