EARLY — Early City Council members approved two measures Monday that will lead to two new businesses in town — a Starbucks coffeehouse at the former site of Cullen’s Hometown Market and a Family Dollar store in the old Big G Grocery store.

Council members agreed to make taxpayer-funded grants to developers in both projects, which City Administrator Tony Aaron said will result in property tax and sales tax revenue as well as jobs.

CJ Real Estate, the developer in the Starbucks project, intends to develop other businesses on the 1.5-acre site 113 Early Blvd., Aaron said. Cullen’s Hometown Market and other businesses that were located there have relocated.

“When you talk about the Dollar General that we’ve announced that’s going in at on the east end of town, now the Family Dollar, the Starbucks, the potential of what could go next to it — you’re talking about new sales and property tax. If you include Brown County and the school district, you’re talking you’re talking upwards of $200K of new annual revenue that’s coming.”

Starbucks project

Council members agreed to award CJ Real Estate a $50,000 loan in Municipal Development District funds and an additional $73,000 economic development grant in city funds.

The grant and loan are payable over a five-year period if the developer meets the criteria of creating jobs and developing businesses that pay property and sales tax.

Council members also agreed to close a portion of the old Fort Worth Highway that runs along the backside of the property and sell the road to the developer.

“What will happen is, the road will still be maintained as a public road turning off of early Boulevard into Doc’s and into the Executive Inn, and then it would turn into Starbucks on that east end,” Aaron said.

“And the road would (remain) public from C.C. Woodson all the way to the bridge and then it would come into the back of the new development parking lot.”

Aaron said the city worked with the developer for about two years to make the project possible. “There have been a lot of challenges with that site with several easements that are on the property. There are electrical easements. The City of Brownwood has a sewer easement that runs across the property. The City of Early has an easement. There’s gas on that property.

“We’ve been working with them for awhile to relocate some of those easements, and some of them, we’ve been unsuccessful in relocating. And so there’s been added cost with that project and added delays. They have developed a new site plan that will avoid the City of Brownwood easement and Oncor easement that’s on the property.”

The amount of the award to CJ Real Estate was based on having to move the site plan back. “There is going to be a lot of construction on the back end side with a retaining wall, in order to lift that site up to where it needs to be. Because of the delays there have been some added costs. The council believed it was a good project and wanted to make sure it happens.”

Aaron said he thinks the return on the city’s investment with just the Starbucks will be made in three to five years. “The whole property, if it’s built out to potential, our return on investment is less than two years,” Aaron said.

“It will end up being a very nice and valuable piece of property that’s providing us with a lot of sales tax that helps us with police and fire and streets and parks, and it’s money that we don’t have to obtain by raising tax rates.”

Family Dollar

City council members approved a $33,000 loan to High Point Asset Management of College Station, the development on the Family Dollar project.

“They are in the process purchasing the former Big G building and turning it into a Family Dollar,” Aaron said. “They had requested some assistance from the Municipal Development District. They’re redoing the whole site — new parking lot, new street lighting, gutting the interior of the building, all new HVAC on the building, just a complete makeover of the building, investing probably in the neighborhood of about $1.5 million in that project.

“We looked at the job growth that would happen — 15 to 20 full and part time jobs, sales tax projections are pretty high and the new property tax that will come in for the city of Early, Brown County and the school district.”

Aaron said he thinks the city will see a return on the investment within the first year.

Stipulations for the cash grant include the requirement to generate sales and property tax revenue and create jobs.

“And then they have to maintain that and report the volumes of each of those over the next three years,” Aaron said.

The developer is working out some easement issues and anticipates starting the project in September. The hope is for the store to be open by Black Friday, and if not then, before Christmas, Aaron said.

Amount giving them was based on having to move the site plan back.