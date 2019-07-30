There were some funny stories and laughter.

But mostly there were tears and loving tributes at a candlelight vigil Sunday night outside East Elementary School, where a large, emotional crowd gathered around the front entrance and lawn to remember Nanda Wilbourn, the school’s former principal who died July 24 of cancer.

She was 64.

Wilbourn had announced her retirement at the end of the 2018-’19 school year.

“What a legacy she left us,” East Elementary teacher Marci Reagan said.

A memorial service for Wilbourn will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, where her husband, Joey, is associate pastor.

Joey Wilbourn and Josh, one of the couple’s two sons, attended the Sunday night vigil, where they were gracious and welcoming. Their other son, Caleb, was expected to arrive the next day. Other family members were present including Nanda Wilbourn’s mother, Faye Dozier Jarvis of Brownwood, a sister, Jo Latino of Austin and a nephew, Drexel Holt of Brownwood.

The vigil cemented what was already obvious in numerous Facebook posts from Wilbourn’s friends and colleagues: Wilbourn was devoted to her family and she loved the school, its staff and the students and their families. While Wilbourn sought no recognition for herself, she made an impact with even the most casual interactions.

“She made us better educators, she made us better people, she made me a better superintendent, she made me a better friend but more importantly she made us better Christians by her example and by the way that she walked with the Lord,” Brownwood superintendent Dr. Joe Young said, speaking into a microphone as he stood outside the school’s front entrance.

“There’s a hole in our heart that will never be filled. But the reason that hole is there is because by meeting Mrs. Wilbourn and being able to experience life with her, our heart grew bigger, and it expanded, and there’s that hole of where she was. And I know that she would want us to continue the legacy that she started here, to be kind, to have grit, to love people regardless of where they come from, regardless of where they are, regardless that they’re having a bad day. She would want us to continue that not only in words but she taught us how to do that by her example.”

Reagan took the microphone, saying, “This is just a moment in our lives when we can’t put our thoughts and our hurts and our prayers into words. But it’s in moments like today that I chose to believe that our all powerful God hears our hearts and he’s able to give us peace and comfort. Nanda loved the people at East.

“She loved being right here on this lawn with families and friends and events like our fall festival. She often told us every year one of the reasons she loved this place is because it felt like such family.”

Reagan drew laughter when she asked who would raise their hands if they thought they were Wilbourn’s favorites. Probably everyone, Reagan said.

“That’s just the way Nanda loved,” Reagan said. “She made everyone she came in contact with feel treasured, important, valued, like you were the most important person to her. She loved with passion and grace like no other.

“After she announced her retirement the staff came together to create a list of characteristics that we admired about our boss. Our list included one of a kind, beautiful inside and out, compassionate, loving, understanding, resilient, supportive, family oriented, high morals, bold, of great faith, humorous, forgiving, devoted, adaptable.

“ She was a role model, a patient listener. She walked the walk. She loved the staff, the kids and their families. And she tried to be humble when we called her the queen but she actually loved it. Even her students noticed something special about her as they used the following words to describe their principal: hard working, giving, extraordinary, passionate, joyful, kind, trustworthy, amazing, humble, kind hearted.

“ … She came to school prepared to lead. She often shared with her staff thoughts about her early, early morning quiet time and prayers, for East family that she had written in her journal that day. It was always inspiring to all of us and encouraged us to be the best we could be to the kids that we’re serving.”

Wilbourn’s sister, Jo Latino Wilbourn’s son Josh to stand next to her and hold the microphone. Latino frequently placed her hand on her nephew’s arm as she reminisced about her younger sister.

Latino said she was excited when her parents came home with a baby — Nanda. “I kind of remember a story where my mom told me they were doing something else. I picked up the baby — I was only 3 — and tried to change the TV and it made my parents a little nervous because I was little."

Latino said her sister grew up to be smart, fun and sweet and made awesome grades.

“We don’t like that she left us so quickly,” Latino said. I know Mrs. Wilbourn isn’t here but I can give pretty good Mrs. Wilbourn hugs. And just know that we’re okay that Mrs. Wilbourn went to heaven. We’re sad. We’re very sad. But we know it’s so beautiful there and we know we’re all going to see her again.”

Howard Payne University announced Tuesday a scholarship has been created in memory of Wilbourn to assist students pursuing teaching and/or coaching degrees.