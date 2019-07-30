Immediately east of the ghost town of Anarene, an echelon of wind turbines looms over the Flying M Ranch in North Texas.

The ranch was established in 1902 as trains ran through Anarene carrying coal from the nearby Newcastle mine. On its century-long march toward renewable energy, the Flying M has witnessed a wealth of Texas history.

For the first time, the 12,000-acre ranch is for sale. Icon Global is listing the cattle and sporting operation at $25 million.

The ranch sits five miles south of Archer City and if “Anarene” sounds familiar, that’s the name used for Archer City in the film adaption of “The Last Picture Show” (hometown novelist Larry McMurtry used “Thalia” in his book). The movie and its sequel were filmed in Archer City.

Among the extensive improvements made for cattle ranching at the Flying M and its base herd of 900+ cattle are livestock handling systems, corrals and pens designed by Dr. Temple Grandin. The renowned researcher channeled her experience of autism-sparked anxiety and fear into a deeper understanding of more humane livestock handling processes.

On a diet of carefully cultivated prairie grasses such as bluestem, buffalo and blue grama, Icon Global notes that Flying M’s cattle “routinely score USDA Choice and Prime quality grades.”

Of course, $25 million buys a little luxury as well. The headquarters lodge features six bedrooms, three baths and a commercial kitchen with cabinets and a main dining room table made of pecan trees taken from Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

For hunters, the Flying M is home to deer, quail, duck, turkey and hogs. The ranch has its own 300-yard shooting range and skeet shooting facility, as well as a “snake-proof” dog kennel.