A suspect in an aggravated sexual assault of a child investigation confessed last week as he was about to take a polygraph at the Law Enforcement Center, a sheriff’s investigator said Wednesday.

Dustin Thompson, 46, of Brownwood was booked Friday into the Brown County Jail on the charge and remained jailed in Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bond, jail records state.

Thompson, who came under investigation last month after a girl under the age of 14 made an outcry, was arrested Thursday night on a public intoxication charge and released Friday on bond, jail records state.

Thompson returned later to the Law Enforcement Center to keep an appointment for a polygraph, investigator Chuck Woods said Wednesday.

Woods said he’d had an earlier interview with Thompson and Thompson agreed to come to the Law Enforcement Center for a polygraph. During a pre-polygraph interview with the Department of Public Safety polygraph operator, Thompson confessed, Woods said.

Woods said he placed Thompson under arrest.

In other invents involving Brownwood police and the sheriff’s office:

Thursday, July 25

• DWI — Baker/Main, three-vehicle accident.

Friday, July 26

• Theft — 2600 block of Avenue C.

• Theft — Walmart, citation issued.

• Accident — Austin/Prater, motorcycle involved.

• Theft — Walmart.

• Criminal trespass — Bally Shannon.

• Theft — CR 411 in May, male contracted to do work on oil and gas lease. Male was paid but work was not done.

Saturday, July 27

• Assault — 600 block of Third.

• Selling alcohol to intoxication person — 600 block of Third.

• Assault 3900 block of South U.S. Highway 377.

• Assault — 700 block of West Commerce.

• Assault — 3900 block of U.S. Highway 377, one arrested.

• Illegal dumping — CR 197/U.S. Highway 67.

• Assault — 600 block of Third.

Sunday, July 28

• Suspicious vehicle — 1400 block of Hall, juvenile arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Assault — 15000 block of Terrace.

• Suspicious vehicle — 1400 block of Hall, juvenile arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drug.

• Burglary — Live Oak, May. Deputies dispatched to report of burglary in progress. Residence was secure with no signs of forced entry. Complainant was arrested for possessing a meth pipe.

• Illegal dumping — Blackwell Crossing.

• Dog bite — CR 136.

Monday, July 29

• Disturbance — 3500 block of Fourth, subject arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Criminal mischief — Walmart.

• Assault — 300 Center.

• Assault — 600 block of Fifth.

Tuesday, July 30

• Theft — 300 block of Bluffview.

• Accident — 300 block of Selwood, DWI arrest made.

• Harassment — 1700 block of Magnolia.

• Vehicle theft — 600 block of Bond.