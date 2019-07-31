Just over two months have passed since a prosecutor filed a motion in 35th District Court seeking to increase the bond of Fernando Hernandez.

The 51-year-old former pastor is under indictment for continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children.

Four hearing dates on prosecutor Elisha Bird’s motion have come and gone — none of them resulting in a hearing. Circumstances have churned to result in last-minute postponements.

The most recent postponement happened Wednesday, when Hernandez’s court-appointed attorney, Jud Woodley of Comanche, asked for a continuance because he is in a jury trial in another county.

The bond hearing was rescheduled for its fifth date — Aug. 26 — and a Nov. 4 trial date was set.

District Judge Steve Ellis said he is “beyond frustrated” at the delays.

The October session of the Brown County Grand Jury indicted Hernandez in October, and his bond was set at $25,000. Hernandez, who was pastor of the now-closed It’s A Challenge church in Brownwood, is currently free on bond.

Bird filed a motion on May 28 seeking an increase in Hernandez’s bond to $100,000, and a hearing on the motion was set for June 17.

Bird stated in the motion that CPS has put a family team plan in place that prohibits Hernandez from being in a residence with children overnight, and prohibits him from being unsupervised around any children at any time.

Hernandez was observed to be in the presence of several children unsupervised on May 12, the motion alleges.

Hernandez arrived at the June 17 hearing without a lawyer, saying he was trying to sell land to raise money to hire one. Hernandez said he’d been unsuccessful in selling the land.

Hernandez did not initially qualify for a court-appointed attorney because Hernandez had assets including land and vehicles, Ellis noted at the hearing. Ellis then sent Hernandez up to the third floor to visit with indigent defense coordinator Nita Richardson.

A few minutes later, Richardson entered the courtroom and told Ellis that Hernandez still did not qualify. Ellis said he was “overriding” Richardson and appointed Woodley as Hernandez’s lawyer.

Ellis stopped the hearing and reset it for July 2. Woodley said his father and law partner, Keith Woodley, could cover for him if Jud Woodley could not be at the July 2 hearing.

When the younger Woodley learned later he had a conflict, Keith Woodley began preparing for the July 2 hearing. That hearing was postponed when the older Woodley became ill and had to be hospitalized.

The hearing was reset for July 29 with Jud Woodley scheduled to attend. But Ellis postponed the hearing when Woodley said he was picking a jury in another county that day.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Hernandez arrived in the courtroom, once again without a lawyer, and Ellis addressed the situation from the bench.

“I did not intend to set it this soon but was advised by my court coordinator that both sides agreed to hear it (Wednesday) afternoon,” Ellis said. “I said OK.

“Naturally Mr. Woodley is not here.”

Ellis said he’d been skeptical that the hearing would be able to go forward Wednesday.

“Everyone thought this would be an appropriate day,” Bird told Ellis.

Bird asked that a trial docket be set Wednesday to “make up for lost time. I don’t think any of this is Mr. Woodley’s fault,” Bird said. “I understand the court’s frustration. We’ve been ready to go forward since the motion was filed in May.”

Bird noted that “life’s circumstances” have made it difficult for the hearing to happen.

At the June 17 hearing, Ellis asked Hernandez — before stopping the hearing — if Hernandez was still a preacher. When Hernandez said no, Ellis asked, “how are you living?”

“I still have some supporters,” Hernandez replied.

Hernandez noted at the June 17 hearing that Ellis had previously given him six months to hire a lawyer. Ellis noted that three months had passed and Hernandez’s economic circumstances had actually gotten worse.







