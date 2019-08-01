The standard tactic of calling someone a “racist” has pretty much outlived its silly usefulness. The lesson from the “little boy who cried wolf” story is clearly on display.

If one criticizes a liberal black person, then you are a racist, no matter that the criticism has nothing to do with race. But this smear cry becomes absurd when the person being criticized, or made fun of, is Caucasian. For example, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib recently cried racism when President Trump told her and three other Congresswomen to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” She claims it’s because she is a “woman of color.”

My question is what color? Slightly darker skin and “Palestinian” heritage does not make that qualification stick. But that does not matter. After all, it is a standard liberal feigned offense.

Most prominently, Trump rightly slammed Rep. Elijah Cummings for doing nothing during his lengthy time in office to clean up, as Trump accurately described, his "disgusting, rat and rodent infested" Baltimore district. Instead, Cummings criticized the work of U.S. immigration officers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cummings, Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has called Trump a racist and has criticized the president’s immigration policies.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chimed-in by calling Cummings a champion for civil rights and economic justice and added in a tweet: "We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership."

It seems that not all of Cummings’ district is rat-infested. In fact, it is one of the wealthiest districts on the East Coast. But Baltimore has long been destroyed by Democrats, not unlike Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and soon New York.

Did you know that there are rat-hunting clubs in New York City that use their pet Yorkies and other Terrier breeds to hunt rats? All they need to do is bring the dogs to a dumpster, rock the dumpster, make noise and then out scurry the rats. Great fun for the furry little hunters.

But why do they need to do that at all?

The phony protection of name-calling every time a liberal of one persuasion or another gets caught being inept, corrupt or both is not working anymore. The prime example is Trump.

He cannot be called a racist without him doubling-down and coming right back at the offender.

Too bad, though, that the “racist” whine is selective. Have you ever heard someone labeled racist for disparaging a black/Hispanic/gay conservative Republican? I think not.

No, the “cry wolf” gambit is exclusively from the left’s smear and obfuscation toolbox. The problem for them is that it is becoming dull, loose, and ineffective – except, of course in their minds.