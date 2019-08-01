Thursday forecast for Austin: Happy August! It is still hot outside!

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures climb to a high near 101 degrees, the National Weather Service said. If the forecast high holds up, Thursday will be the fifth day in a row the Austin area has had triple-digit temperatures and the 12th day this year.

Tuesday and Wednesday both had high temperatures of 103 degrees, the highest recorded in Austin so far in 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

The summery day will seem even hotter with a heat index as high as 107, forecasters said. A heat index combines relative humidity — which makes it harder for your skin to cool off — with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body. Be nice to your body and drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothes, slather on the sunscreen and try and find a shady spot if you plan on being outside during the day.

Skies will be mostly clear at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 77 degrees, forecasters said.

The weekend is shaping up to be a warm one, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a heat index as high as 107. Mostly clear at night with a low around 77.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 100. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 76.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 96. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 76.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Mostly clear at night with a low around 77.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 77.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with a high near 99.