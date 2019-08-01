At the conclusion of the “Peter Pan rehearsal Thursday at the Lyric Theatre, director Aaron Terry had some reminders for the young cast members:

Turn in your props. No talking backstage during the play. When going offstage, exit in the proper direction.

Children in grades 3 through 6 are in the final preparations for the play, which opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Additional performances are at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The show is being produced as part of the Putter and Roxie Jarvis Kids Theatre Workshop.

The show’s technical director, Billie Harvey — who is the Bangs High School theatre teacher — has watched as her son, Sam, a sixth-grader at Brownwood Intermediate School, has prepared for the lead role as Peter Pan. It’s his largest role after appearing in other plays with just a few lines of dialogue.

Harvey said she’s tried to give her son some tips at home.

“Since I’m not the director, I’m just momma. He doesn’t listen to me,” Harvey said with a laugh. ‘Mom. Mr. Terry didn’t tell me to do that.’ That’s what he says.”

Sam told a different story, saying he does listen to his mother.

“It’s fun and a little bit hard, because you’ve got to remember a lot of lines,” Sam said of his lead role. “I might be nervous but I’m pretty sure I’m going to do good and have fun.”

Sam said the play is “awesome.”

“I’m ready for (Friday),” he said.

Billie Harvey said it’s been exciting to “see all these young kids come together to put on a full scale production and seeing a lot of talent blossom.”

For Terry, the play’s director and music teacher at Woodland Heights Elementary School, it means directing two of his children — son Braeden, a fifth-grader who plays Captain Hook, and daughter Hanna, a fourth-grader who plays Smee, who is Captain Hook’s right-hand man.

Terry said he’s harder on his own children than he is on the rest of the cast.

But Terry said he’s been proud watching his children blossom and and exhibit chemistry as they “take command of a scene.”