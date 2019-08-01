Inside the United Supermarkets store Thursday afternoon, Katherine Palmer — CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Brown County — retrieved a soccer ball from a shopping cart and spun the ball on an index finger.

The ball was one of more than a dozen that been placed in the cart for a photo opportunity, and were donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Brown County.

Palmer and Hank Hunter, chairman of the Boys & Girls Club board, thanked United Way store director Lynn Day and assistant director Brandon Price for the store’s donation.

United stores across the country are making similar donations.

“We’ve been having a lot of structured activities through the club,” Palmer said. “The kids were actually playing soccer (Thursday) morning so new soccer balls are definitely exciting.

“We’ve lost a couple of our kick balls this year to the gym ceiling. They get popped when they get up there. The structured sports has really been beneficial to the kids and we’re working on teamwork and sportsmanship.”

Palmer said the club is getting ready for the new school year and is accepting enrollments. Cost of enrollment is $30 a month per child, and the club welcomes sponsorships — $270 to sponsor a child for a school year, Palmer said.

Palmer was named CEO of the club in March. She replaced Danny Willingham, who resigned in 2018 after nearly 20 years as the club’s CEO.