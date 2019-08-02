AUSTIN

Innovation office receives

$409,000 to aid homeless

The city of Austin’s office of innovation has received a $409,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation as part of an initiative that will explore the relationship between technology, infrastructure and health.

The grant will enable the city to work with local, national and international partner groups to test the viability of a blockchain-enabled digital identity platform. The city will explore how blockchain technology can help secure identity documents that, in turn, will help facilitate access to social and health services vital to ending and preventing homelessness.

The office created a proof of concept in 2018 as part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Mayors Challenge. Members of the Austin Blockchain Collective, Austin’s Homelessness Advisory Committee and local social service providers proved out several components of a concept called MyPass. Through prototyping and testing, the Austin community proved that such a platform could enable access to services by homeless people in the community.

The grant runs from July 2019 through July 2020. The city will hire a team of four to facilitate the development and testing of a viable product that will allow people who are experiencing homelessness to securely and permanently store, validate and automatically package and submit information needed to access health and social services.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Registration open

for Splash Bash event

A Splash Bash back to school free pool party will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Shalom Austin, 7300 Hart Lane.

The event will feature swimming, live music, an inflatable slip ‘n’ slide, snow cones and food. The event will take place rain or shine.

To register: bit.ly/2LORYdT.

CEDAR PARK

Brett Young concert Friday

benefits MyLifeSpeaks, Haitians

The Dell Medical School at the University of Texas will host a benefit concert for MyLifeSpeaks featuring country musician Brett Young and special guests Ryan Griffin and the Mrs at 7 p.m. Friday at the H-E-B Center, 2100 Avenue of the Stars.

Funds raised will support MyLifeSpeaks, a nonprofit dedicated to improving public health, education and family systems in Haiti, and to help send Dell Medical students, residents and fellows to provide direct care and clinician training in Haiti, Kenya and around the world.

For more information: mylifespeaks.com/events.

BASTROP COUNTY

Hazardous waste collected

in Smithville on Saturday

A household hazardous waste collection event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bastrop County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 109 Taylor St., Smithville.

Acceptable waste items include latex and oil-based paint, household cleaners and other chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides and pool chemicals. The collection event is for residents of Bastrop and Lee counties and the cities of Bastrop and Smithville.

Vouchers are required and can be obtained at Smithville City Hall, 317 Main St.; and the Bastrop County Developmental Services office, 211 Jackson St. Addresses must be verified with a utility bill or driver’s license.

For more information: bit.ly/330S5rS.

GEORGETOWN

Commemorative Air Force

to host vintage warbird expo

The Commemorative Air Force will host a vintage warbird expo with tours and flights beginning around 10 a.m. Saturday and running through 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Georgetown Municipal Airport, 500 Terminal Drive.

The event will feature the arrival of vintage World War II B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, which will join the Marine B-25 bomber and gunship Devil Dog. The Texas Raiders is one of nine B-17s currently flying in the world and was the first to be restored for the purpose of education and use as a flying museum. Devil Dog will be piloted by Beth Jenkins, a local resident and one of the few female warbird pilots in the country.

BASTROP

Family Film to screen

'Lorax' on Tuesday

Film Alley Bastrop, 1600 Chestnut St., will host a screening of “The Lorax” as part of its Family Film Festival at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The film is rated PG and is 95 minutes.

Entry is 50 cents with a $3.50 special for popcorn and drink. Proceeds will benefit Down Home Ranch.

American-Statesman staff