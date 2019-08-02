The University of North Texas is making a state-funded stab at tackling homelessness in several rural communities across the state, including in Bastrop County.

Bastrop, Caldwell and Fayette counties are among 15 rural counties the university will be helping to build a framework of services for homeless individuals, which are more often seen in cities. Specifically, the university has received $400,000 from the Health and Human Services Commission — thanks to Senate Bill 1849, which was passed in 2017 — to help construct Healthy Community Collaborative programs for counties with populations under 100,000. Originally created for Texas’ urban areas in 2013, the Healthy Community Collaborative program encourages collaboration between nonprofits and the private sector to create or expand services that address catalysts of homelessness: mental health issues, substance abuse disorders, employment and recidivism. Under the program, communities have access to matching state funds made available by SB 1849 to address homelessness.

Researchers with UNT have started using the $400,000 to create a website that will be a one-stop-resource for information pertaining to the program and how rural communities can participate and access state funds to address homelessness. In mid- to late-September, UNT professors, grad students and researchers will visit the 15 rural counties to provide community leaders — nonprofit leaders, clergy and emergency personnel, among others — hands-on training on how to establish a local program and overcome challenges posed by their rural setting.

“In a few months, we’ll have a really clear idea of some of the benefits of having this program in rural areas,” said associate professor of public administration Abraham Benavides. But as of now, he said, it’s hard to tell how rural areas struggle differently to address homelessness compared to urban areas.

Benavides suspects that a lack of services in rural communities drives people in the throes of homelessness to search for services in urban zones, thereby complicating and adding stress to the homeless populations in cities.

In the Streets Hands up High Ministry, which operates Bastrop County’s only soup kitchen and shelter, has seen the number of people seeking meals double in the last two years, according to Pastor Roland Nava, who founded the ministry. To address the growth in need, Nava's ministry is searching for funds to expand the capacity of its shelter. He said a program that could help connect his ministry to expertise and additional funding would be helpful.

“Homelessness is growing in Bastrop. People don’t realize that,” Nava said.

Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzalez and Lee counties were all added to UNT’s list of counties by Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, an organization that connects people to mental health care and substance abuse services in an eight-county area.

“Sometimes in academia we call homelessness one of these wicked problems where there’s never going to be a solution,” Benavides said. “There’s always going to be this problem, but that doesn’t mean we don’t try and address it.”