It has been nearly three years since Diana Earl's son, Dedrick, was shot and killed during a dispute in North Austin. On Wednesday, she spoke out about the need for gun safety laws, including background check requirements, after two deadly mass shootings last weekend.

"Me being here, I want other people to see that you can, as a survivor, you can turn your grief into action. Your voice is power and your voice can move mountains," Earl said. "You have to keep going. I have to honor my son, my only child."

Earl was among more than two dozen from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America who joined City Council members at Austin City Hall on Wednesday to demand that state and federal lawmakers take action and pass gun safety legislation after 22 people were killed in a shooting in El Paso and nine were killed in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.

"I think you've heard loud and clear from each us that we've had enough thoughts and prayers. It is time to do something. It is time to act. We cannot afford to waste any more time," Council Member Alison Alter said.

Council members will vote Thursday on a resolution that implores state and federal governments to "immediately take emergency action to end gun violence and address the associated public health and public safety crisis."

The resolution calls on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to initiate a special session of the Legislature to advance proposals in his School and Firearm Safety Action Plan. The plan was released in May 2018, days after 10 people were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School southeast of Houston. It sought to expand training for arming teachers and mental health evaluations for students.

Senate Bill 11 was passed during the 86th Legislature in response to the Santa Fe shooting. It requires more emergency response training for school employees and was signed by Abbott in June.

"While most shootings do not get national headlines, every one is a tragedy and every one is deserving of our attention and of our action. And here in recent weeks in Austin, we've been reminded that no community is free from the threat of gun violence," Council Member Kathie Tovo said. "No one in our community in Austin or anywhere in any other city or town across the nation should feel unsafe shopping for back-to-school supplies at a neighborhood store or attending school or running errands or enjoying a night out."