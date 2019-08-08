Carolina Trevino, 73, of Lubbock, Texas went to join her husband Lazaro Trevino, father John Regalado, mother Lenora Regalado along with sister Juanita Aranda and niece Michelle Moore in heaven on Thursday, August, 1, 2019.

Carolina is survived by one sister Tencha Burns and one brother Alfred Regalado and was a mother of five, Theresa and Matias Perez, Ramiro Trevino, Sylvia Trevino and Ramona Gonzalez a grandmother of ten;

Ramona, Adrianna, Gabriella, Lorena, Damian, Zariah, Sally, Sara, Timothy and Jessica, also a great-grandmother of three, James, Zadyen and Aubrie with many nephews, nieces and friends that love her.

There will be a service in her remembrance from 2-4:00 pm on Saturday August 10, 2019 at the Waxahachie Funeral Home.