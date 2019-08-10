Forecasters are calling for the sixth straight day of triple-digit temperatures, with a heat advisory in effect for the Austin area from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.

If you're headed to any outdoor events, like the Austin Pride Festival & Parade, or shopping on tax-free weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists are urging you to stay hydrated. Saturday's high temperature is expected to reach 100, but with relative humidity, forecasters say it will feel more like 103.

If you can, the weather service is urging people to stay indoors in the air conditioning or to limit your time outside, wear light weight or loose-fitting clothing and to avoid strenuous activities except in the early morning or evening.

Skies will be clear and sunny Saturday in Austin, the weather service says. Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low around 78. Though don't expect the heat to let up anytime soon. Meteorologists are calling for what could be 12 consecutive days of temperatures over 100, with highs in the triple digits expected through at least Friday.

Here is a look at the extended forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 103 and heat index of 108 and a low around 78 overnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 104 and low around 79 overnight.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot with a high near 105 and low around 80 overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot in the day and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m; high near 103 and low around 79 overnight.