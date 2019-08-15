Granbury Theatre Company will host "Liverpool Legends," a musical tribute to The Beatles, for Labor Day from Aug. 30 - Sept. 1 at the historic Granbury Opera House in Granbury.

Liverpool Legends are four incredibly talented musicians and actors hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison.

The group performs songs spanning the entire career of The Beatles and on through the solo years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are watching the real thing.

Together, these four lads will bring you “The Complete Beatles Experience.”

Shows are on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 (prime section), $40 (standard section), and $35 (balcony) and are available now at www.graburytheatrecompany.org or through the Opera House box office at 817-579-0952.