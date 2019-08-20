Law enforcement holds an important role in our community and requires the trust of the public. Sheriff Commander Steve Deaton’s actions — specifically posting offensive pictures on social media and disparaging women within his command influence — don’t meet the high standards we expect.

By his actions, Deaton has lost the trust of the community and impaired his ability to effectively carry out his duties. I believe it would be in the best interest of the county and our community if he were no longer in that position of leadership.

Those who serve in our law enforcement offices are amazing people. They are local police, sheriff deputies, constables, 911 dispatchers, social workers and others. I appreciate them more than they know. I see daily how deeply they care for our community. They deserve better than to be undermined by the actions of a single sheriff commander.

The Commissioners Court, by design, doesn’t have the authority to dictate personnel decisions to Sheriff Robert Chody or any other elected official. The court’s responsibilities focus on county finances and core duties, like roads and emergency services. As such, we hold weekly public meetings where we solicit input from the community giving us a constant fresh perspective.

With each session of Commissioners Court, we are reminded of the amazing citizens and opportunities that continue to make Williamson County an outstanding community, despite the actions of a single sheriff commander.

I want to be clear: Sheriff Robert Chody has my support. The task before him is difficult. As Williamson County’s chief law enforcement officer, he oversees a rapidly growing county where his deputies patrol over 1,100 square miles, respond to more than 3,100 calls and handle 270 new incident reports each week.

Sheriff Chody has proven to be innovative, starting new programs for cold cases and DNA recovery technology. Among his biggest successes is his constitutional responsibility to run the county jail.

On average, the Williamson County Jail handles 600 inmates daily. Since taking office, Chody has implemented or improved programs at the jail, including for GEDs, mentoring and church services. His staff works with our courts and mobile outreach teams to divert persons whose offenses center on mental health rather than criminal issues, leading what is a rapidly changing landscape.

Sheriff Chody did not post the pictures, and he has been clear that he is moving forward with a personnel issue that has no clear legal path. I have faith in Sheriff Chody and his ability to bring this issue to a resolution that is best for Williamson County.

Russ Boles is commissioner of Williamson County Precinct 4, which includes Hutto, Taylor and the eastern portion of Round Rock.