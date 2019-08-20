Tuesday forecast for Austin: Austin school district kiddos returning to class today can expect mostly sunny skies and triple-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will rise to a high near 101 degrees during the day, forecasters said. Tuesday will mark the 16th day in a row the Austin area has recorded a high temperature of 100 degrees or more, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat index will be as high as 106. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body.

If you plan on doing activities outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water and wear loose-fitting and light clothing. Forecasters also suggest scheduling your activities for the cooler parts of the day to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Skies will become partly cloudy at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 77 degrees, forecasters said.

The rest of the week will be sunny and hot, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a heat index as high as 106. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 101. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 78.

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 99. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 77.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 98.