Taylor Salsky ran from sideline to sideline.

If her team needed a set, dig or kill, that’s what the senior gave Class 5A and No. 8-ranked Monterey on Tuesday night. Salsky, a setter, produced 73 assists, eight kills and 11 digs as the Lady Plainsmen swept Odessa High and beat Snyder in four sets Tuesday night in a dual-match event at home.

“I have to run a lot when all the balls come to me. That gets tough in a lot of situations, but I have to be there. It’s not an option,” Salsky said. “I have to be all over the court. I love having the energy.”

Salskly never let up throughout both matches, ready to provide the perfect pass for either of her hitters from pin to pin. The Lady Plainsmen combined for 39 kills in the 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 victory over the Lady Bronchos before dropping the Lady Tigers 20-25, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24 in their final match of the night.

“We’ve got several weapons, so that was really exciting for us and we knew that this was going to be a good year,” Lady Plainsmen coach Kelly Lozada said.

Nadia Morales took her turn to be Monterey’s top hitter against Odessa High with 12 kills. Maddi Stephens turned it up a notch with 20 kills in the come-from-behind win over the Lady Tigers.

Just as Salsky fought to make the perfect set for her teammates, Stephens refused to be denied at the net. After the Lady Plainsmen tied the match up at 1-1 in the second set, Salsky connected with Stephens for back-to-back kills that gave the home team a 4-1 advantage.

Monterey outscored the Lady Tigers 10-2 and shut the door on any chance of a comeback following Morales’ final kill to claim the 25-15 third-set score.

The Lady Tigers didn’t go away easily as shown in a 21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-9 win over the Lady Bronchos earlier in the day. Snyder was looking to spoil the Lady Plainsmen’s double-digit winning streak.

Erin Crane served during four straight points with an ace for the Lady Tigers to give them a 13-8 lead in the fourth set. A hitting error, however, turned the tide and allowed the Lady Plainsmen to tie the match 13-13. The rest of the set featured four ties and four lead changes before Monterey pulled away to win the final set and the match.

“We had watched them play a little earlier and we just came out thinking we were just going to keep rolling. We didn’t expect them to have the power they did at the beginning,” Lozada said. “Once we saw that that okay, maybe they’re not going to return the ball, I think we let up a little bit. That was just a mental thing. We’ve been working on that in practice, not letting up because those ups and downs tend to bite us.”

The Lady Plainsmen (16-3) are now on a 13-match winning streak and are slated to compete in the West Texas Spikefest Tournament on Friday in Wolfforth. The Lady Tigers (9-6) gave coach Mindi Bredemeyer much to be proud of, but still wanting more going into weekend play at Argyle.

“Tonight was definitely a great night for us as a whole,” Bredemeyer said. “What we need to take away from tonight is playing hard is great, but it is not enough. We have to finish and not accept a loss just because we played hard against a tough team.”