For a long time urbanization, highway development, energy production and other land use activities have disturbed our native landscapes and introduced non-native plants, some of which have proven invasive.

Over the last couple of decades land use has shifted away from livestock production to recreation, conservation and multiple use. These uses are complimented by native plants.

There is an increased desire by private landowners and government agencies to restore ecological systems and bring back native plants. Texas Native Seeds is a research and development branch of Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Texas Native Seeds is looking to promote cost-effective, commercially available native seed sources.

J. Randall Bow, the assistant director of the Central Texas program, will talk about their non-profit agency and the research and development work they’re performing.

Bow graduated from Tarleton State University with a Master of Science in Agriculture in 2003. He manages the collection, evaluation and selection of native seeds for release in Central Texas.

“Overview of the Texas Native Seeds Project” is hosted by The Prairie Rose Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas. The Prairie Rose Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is a non-profit organization comprised of members interested in the native flora of Texas.

Members are from Hood, Somervell, Erath, Bosque, Johnson and Hamilton counties.

The mission of the Native Plant Society is to promote conservation, research and utilization of native plants and plant habitats of Texas through education, outreach and example.