25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Clinton signed legislation Tuesday linking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. to a day of national service.

50 years ago:

Thunderstorms were expected to continued through Monday in the Panhandle and South Plains, where violent weather erupted Sunday night, including a few tornadoes, hail, high winds and heavy rains.

75 years ago:

A 31-year-old man from Lovington, New Mexico was reported killed about 11 o'clock Saturday night in a traffic accident between Brownfield and Meadow. Two men were believed in critical condition.

100 years ago:

Mrs. Gover Lewis of Amarillo passed through here Tuesday morning enroute to Brownfield to spend a few weeks visiting with her parents.