There's no official group name and there's no official roster of members. The broadcasters reunion is just an annual gathering of friends who shared a time in the bustling business of broadcasting news.

It could be eight years ago, or perhaps it was nine when Larry Todd and Jerry Taff, former KFDA news anchors, formed the annual gathering.

It began as a reunion strictly for former KFDA broadcasters, gathering on the second Tuesday in August at Furr's Fresh Buffet to reminisce about their salad days in broadcasting.

Tom Higley is the de facto organizer of the group.

"It's a reunion of old timers in radio and TV in Amarillo," he said. "This is one way that we keep connected."

Higley worked in the trifecta of news -- television, radio, and print.

"I miss the tremendous amounts of fun I had," he said. "I got to go places and cover stuff, I covered national conventions and governor's conferences."

Higley said his career began at then Channel 4 in 1965 when Stauffer Publications bought KGNC AM/FM and TV from the Whittenburg family.

"I was the second person they hired and first in the news department," he said.

Higley later worked as a string photographer for both channels 4 and 10 simultaneously, which is unheard of today.

"They didn't care," he said. "I shot different film on my Bolex 16 millimeter. I was also doing it for two stations in Wichita Falls and one in Abilene."

The photographer-turned reporter-turned assistant news director left TV for the first time in 1976 to work for the city of Amarillo.

However, he was lured back to broadcasting by Mel Tillis, owner of KYXT radio, who hired Higley as news director.

Higley's father already owned a newspaper in Childress, and Higley decided to expand the family business. With his father, he bought two newspapers in Oklahoma, the Sayre Journal and Hollis News, which he ran for 13 years until his retirement in 1998.

"I was really interested in chasing news. I was always interested in what was going on in Amarillo and the Panhandle," said Ron Slover.

Slover began his 13-year stint in broadcasting at KFDA in 1964 as an aerial stringer.

"We're basically the pioneers. We covered news," he said, "period."

However, Slover's days of traveling throughout the state to bring the story home to the Panhandle were abruptly brought to a halt.

"I was fired," he said. "The general manager that fired me wound up a station manager of a little station in Montana, and I ran a newspaper ad there thanking him for firing me."

Slover said being fired was the second best thing that happened to him after marrying his wife of 59 years, Ramona.

"I was scared at first," he said. "We lived on my wife's earnings, but I made the transition and I'm extremely happy with the way it all turned out."

Slover made his mark in the oil and gas industry and real estate. He even ran for Congress, with the last time being in 1982 when he said he garnered 49.5% of the vote. He now runs a local gun shop with his son Sean Slover.

Bob Huddleston was able to join the annual broadcasters reunion after Todd and Taff opened the group to include any former broadcasters in Amarillo.

"I went to Amarillo College and took drama, which turned into radio/television," he said. "Then I got a job in production at KVII which (meant) anything -- floor work, camera work, directing, (or) projection."

Huddleston left the Marine Corps in 1961 and went to work for KVII that same year.

"I did everything they had except engineering," he said.

After a brief stint in sales, Huddleston traded places with an on-air talent who wasn't fulfilled in his position. Then he was lured to Channel 10 by Lee Webb, where he stayed until 1973. From there he went to Dodge City, Kansas, to work as a news director, which he said was just to hone his skills as an auctioneer.

In 1973, Huddleston returned to Amarillo to be a KFDA weatherman.

"I was not real good as a weatherman because I was more interested in chasing the auction business," he said. "(So) the same manager that fired Ron, fired me, and that was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Huddleston would go on to work as an auctioneer and massage therapist for the National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings.

In a room, mostly of white beards and some beldams, the laughter is hearty, the sighs are deep and, most can agree, they don't like the industry as it stands now.

"I do not keep up with technology," Slover said. "I've never sent a text message, and I like the news like it was."

"I wouldn't know how to do what they do now," Huddleston said. "I see the fellas doing weather, looking off camera, pointing at blank screen. When I was weatherman, we drew pictures on a piece of paper."

"It's gone to the corporate side, which means they don't get local," Higley added. "The old heads don't like it at all because it takes away the personal part of it."