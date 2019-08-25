Texas Tech's football season-ticket sales to the general public were at 86.5 percent of where they finished last year, as of mid-August.

Last year, Tech sold 27,980 tickets to the general public and allocated 13,466 in student seating for a starting base of 41,446. As of two weeks ago, Tech had sold 24,198 season tickets to the general public and allotted 13,420 for student seating for a starting point of 37,618.

A-J Media requested season-ticket sales information at the end of July, and Tech responded to the open records request on Aug. 12, so this year's figures do not include tickets sold in the past two weeks and any to come.

"It's been consistent every year," Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said after Tuesday's Red Raider Club Kickoff Luncheon. "When you have a home schedule that doesn't have Oklahoma or Texas, you see a slight dip. This year's been no different than the previous years where we're about 2,500 season tickets behind where we were this time last year.

"But I'll tell you, the volume of traffic into our ticket office the past five to seven days has been extremely high, and we're going to continue to push and there are a lot of ticket opportunities out there.

"I'm confident that when this community sees the product that they're going to see on the field that they'll want to come out and support this program like the Red Raider nation has for every one of our other athletic programs."

Of the fans in the general public who purchased 27,980 season tickets last year, 22,124 renewed this off-season, according to Tech records, a renewal rate of 79.1 percent.

Last year's renewal rate was 83.7 percent. Dave Welsh, who directed Tech sports tickets sales from 2003 to 2011, told A-J Media last year that renewal rates during his tenure typically ranged from percentages of mid 70s to low 80s.

Tech has been dealing with lack of performance on the field that led to the dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury after last season. New coach Matt Wells has done right at 100 speaking engagements and donor meetings since his hiring, trying to rally support.

"Change is an opportunity, but change is hard," Hocutt said, "not only for those that support you but also for your student-athletes. I couldn't be more pleased with the way this football team, this locker room has embraced the change that was thrust upon them and the accountability that they've accepted as they move forward, and I couldn't be more excited, appreciative of the way Red Raider nation has welcomed coach Wells as they've had a chance to listen to him and get to know him.

"As they get to know Matt Wells and the type of leader, the caliber of leader that we have in our head football coach, this fan base is going to continue to support this football program and get very excited about our future."

The Red Raiders finished with losing records in four of the past five seasons, one coming with a loss in a bowl game.

Even so, the season-ticket sales are not far behind where they were in the winning years of Mike Leach. According to figures obtained from Tech in years past, Tech hit 40,000 in season-ticket sales for the first time in 2005 at 40,436, then dipped below 40,000 again for the 2006, 2007 and 2009 seasons.

For the 11-2 season of 2008, season-ticket sales were 41,740. For Tommy Tuberville's first year in 2010, they hit a record 46,565, and for Kingsbury's first year, 2013, they were 44,002. The renewal rate between Tuberville's last year and Kingsbury's first was 79 percent.

All of the figures reflect season tickets sold to the general public, plus the number set aside for students which, for the past decade plus, has ranged from 12,500 to 13,500.

Tech season-ticket holders who pay the highest prices and have the best seats were least likely to give up their tickets this off-season. More than 87 percent of fans held on to their seats in sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 103, 104, 105, 106 and 107 — sections between the 10-yard lines on the west side of Jones AT&T Stadium. The re-up rate was better than 90 percent in all but two of those sections.

Section 19, the 50-yard line seats on the east side lower level, had a 91-percent renewal rate, and there is also little to no turnover among fans in the stadium's clubs and suites.

In contrast, renewal rates were 63 and 67 percent in sections 108 and 109, upper-level corners on the west side. And renewal rates ranged from only 41 to 68 percent in sections 116, 117, 118, 120, 121 and 122 — all but the 50-yard line seats on the upper level of the east side.

Tech's fan base is diverse geographically. According to a city-by-city breakdown of season-ticket accounts A-J Media requested, the Red Raiders have season-ticket holders in 32 states and Washington, D.C.. Those include season-ticket accounts from states as far away as Alaska, Maine, New York, California, Florida, Michigan and South Dakota.

TEXAS TECH SEASON-TICKET SALES

Jones AT&T Stadium

(2019 figures through Aug. 12)

Section;2018 total;Renewals;2019 total

West Side

Lower Level

1;709;567;631

2;750;649;709

3;857;720;798

4;830;743;850

5;781;760;785

6;722;673;729

7;826;745;827

8;760;633;702

9;758;589;647

10;586;431;469

11;447;341;362

Upper Level

102;1,276;995;1,078

103;1,058;938;996

104;854;747;781

105;1,010;919;986

106;928;862;912

107;1,022;933;1,004

108;1,216;764;869

109;377;253;277

West Suites;1,417;1,405;1,405

West Club;944;977;1,054

East Side

Lower Level

18;741;534;556

19;266;242;253

Upper Level

116;1,505;630;818

117;1,081;725;867

118;809;500;537

119;869;741;782

120;817;555;564

121;989;579;659

122;1,247;601;660

East Suites;602;604;604

East Club;517;473;525

x-Student Sections: 40;40;40



North End



North Loge Boxes;220;196;224

112A;71;60;88

y-Mobile pass;78;—;150

x-Student sections are 13-17 and 20-28

y-Mobile pass are variable seat locations

Total to general public;27,980;22,124;24,198

Student allotment;13,466;—;13,420

———

TEXAS TECH SEASON-TICKET ACCOUNTS

BY CITY

Note: One account may contain multiple season tickets.

2,460: Lubbock

309: Midland

125: Amarillo

89: Odessa

85: Dallas

79: Wolfforth

72: Levelland

55: Austin, Houston

49: Shallowater

48: Fort Worth

45: Plainview

44: Abilene

40: Hobbs, New Mexico

38: Idalou, San Antonio

28: San Angelo

26: Frisco

24: Andrews, Slaton

23: Lamesa, Snyder

22: Arlington

21: Canyon, Seminole

18: Abernathy, Big Spring, Brownfield

17: Ransom Canyon

14: Crosbyton, Hereford, McKinney

13: Allen, Chicago, Katy, Littlefield, Pampa

12: Denver City, Hale Center, Plano, Roswell, New Mexico

11: Friona, Stanton, Wichita Falls

10: Colleyville, Dumas, Flower Mound, Georgetown, Grapevine, Tahoka

9: Floydada, Garland, Haskell, Olton, Ozona, Richardson, Ropesville, Weatherford

8: Carlsbad, New Mexico; Clovis, New Mexico; Dimmitt, Lovington, New Mexico; New Braunfels, Pecos, Post, Round Rock, Tulia

7: Boerne, Dalhart, Horseshoe Bay, Keller, Lockney, Lorenzo, Mansfield, Midlothian, Monahans, Morton, Petersburg, Spring, Sundown, The Woodlands, Vernon

6: Denver, El Paso, Graham, Granbury, Hurst, Lewisville, Plains, Prosper, Tyler, Wilson

5: Aledo, Cleburne, Colorado City, Corsicana, Cypress, Denton, Fredericksbug, Oklahoma City, Overland Park, Kansas; Perryton, Roanoke, Rockwall, Seymour, Sweetwater, Wellington

4: Ackerly, Addison, Anton, Artesia, New Mexico; Borger, Bulverde, Childress, Conroe, Coppell, Eastland, Eunice, New Mexico; Farmers Branch; Farwell, Irvin, Kermit, Kress, Lampasas, Longview, Muleshoe, Ralls, Silverton, Southlake, Spearman, Springlake, Sudan, Temple, Tuscola

3: Albany, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Alpine, Aspermont, Brady, Burleson, Bushland, Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Cedar Park, Celina, Cisco, Coahoma, Del Rio, Driftwood, Euless, Fritch, Jal, New Mexico; Kerrville, Kingwood, Lakewood, Colorado; Leander, Magnolia, McGregor, North Richland Hills, Paducah, Pearland, Richmond, Smyer, Sterling City, Stratford, Sugar Land, Sulphur Springs, The Colony, Trophy Club, Waco, Whiteface

2: Afton, Archer City, Argyle, Aubrey, Azle, Bastrop, Beaumont, Bellaire, Belton, Benbrook, Big Lake, Brooklyn, New York; Brownwood, Burkburnett, Canadian, Charlottesville, Virginia; Cibolo, Claude, Corinth, Cotton Center, Crane, Darrouzett, Decatur, Dickinson, Earth, East Northport, New York; Edmond, Oklahoma; Fort Davis; Fort Stockton, Gail; Galveston, Grand Prairie, Gruver, Hart, Hartsburg, Missouri; Haslet, Heath; Higgins, Jacksboro; Jayton, Kansas City, Missouri; Lago Vista, Lake Dallas, Lake Forest, California; League City, Liberty Hill, Manchaca, Matador, Meadow, Mexia, Mission Viejo, California; Montgomery, Moran, Nazareth, New Deal, O'Donnell, Olney, Panhandle, Phoenix, Ponder, Red Oak, River Oaks, Roby, Rotan, Ruidoso, New Mexico; Sagerton, San Marcos, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Seabrook, Sedalia, Missouri; Sherman, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Spring Branch, Spur, Stamford, Van Alstyne, Wall, Wimberley, Wylie.

1: Alamogordo, New Mexico; Alpharetta, Georgia; Alto, New Mexico; Anchorage, Alaska; Angleton, Anna, Anson, Anthem, Arizona; Arlington Heights, Illinois; Aurora, Colorado; Baird, Bakersfield, California; Barnhart, Bedford, Bellville, Berlin, New Jersey; Big Sandy, Blanco, Blue Springs, Missouri; Bluffton, Bolingbrook, Illinois; Booker, Bowie, Breckenridge, Bridgeport, Brockton, Massachusetts; Broken Bow, Oklahoma; Bryan, Buffalo Gap, Burnet, Cary, North Carolina; Castle Rock, Colorado; Chillicothe, Clarendon, Clyde, Coleman, Columbia, Missouri; Comanche, Comfort, Copperas Cove, Coral Springs, Florida; Corpus Christi, Cortez, Colorado; Covington, Louisiana; Coweta, Oklahoma; Crawford, Crested Butte, Colorado; Crownsville, Missouri; Crozet, Virginia; Cumming, Georgia; Deer Park, Denville, New Jersey; Devine, Dripping Springs, Duncanville, Eagle River, Alaska; Early, Eden, Edgewood, Elmhurst, Illinois; Estero, Florida; Evanston, Illinois; Fair Oaks Ranch; Fairview; Farmington, New Mexico; Flint, Floresville, Fort Sumner, New Mexico; Friendswood, Garden City, Garden Ridge, Gardendale, Gilbert, Arizona; Gladewater, Glen Rock, New Jersey; Glendale, Arizona; Godley, Goldsmith, Goldthwaite, Gonzales, Graford, Grandfalls, Greenville, North Carolina; Greenville, Greenwood Village, Colorado; Grenville, New Mexico; Groom, Hamilton, New Jersey; Harker Heights, Helotes, Hermleigh, Hewitt, Hico, Hideaway, Highland Park, Illinois; Highland Village, Highland, Maryland; Honey Grove, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Humble, Ira, Jenks, Oklahoma; Justiceburg, Justin, Kennedale, Kilgore, Klondike, Knott, Knox City, Knoxville, Tennessee; La Veta, Colorado; Ladera Ranch, California; Laguna Woods, California; Lakeview, Lander, Wyoming; Lansing, Michigan; Laredo, Larkspur, Colorado; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; Lazbuddie, Lees Summitt, Missouri; Lenorah, Lewisville, Lexington, Kentucky; Lincoln, Nebraska; Lindale, Live Oak, Lizella, Georgia; Llano, Lometa, Long Island City, New York; Loop, Los Gatos, California; Lucas, Manor, Marble Falls, Marina Del Rey, California; Mason, May, McAdoo, McAllen, Memphis, Tennessee; Memphis, Mertzon, Mesa, Arizona; Miami; Mineral Wells, Mobeetie, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon, Mountain City, Mountain Home, Muenster, Munday, Murrieta, California; Muskego, Wisconsin; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Nederland, Needville, New Home, Newcastle, Newport Beach, California; Norfolk, Virginia; North Richland Hills, Northport, Maine; Northville, Michigan; Novice, Oak Point, Oakwood, Olathe, Kansas; Pagosa Springs, Colorado; Palestine, Papillion, Nebraska; Pflugerville, Piedmont, Oklahoma; Plainfield, New Jersey; Portales, New Mexico; Pottsboro, Prospect Heights, Illinois; Rancho Palos Verdes, California; Raytown, Missouri; Renton, Washington; Richwood, Riesel, Rio Medina, Rockaway, New Jersey; Rockport, Rocksprings, Rosanky, Roscoe, Rowlett, Rule, Saginaw, San Mateo, California; Sanger, Savannah, Schertz, Scottsdale, Arizona; Seagraves, Seattle, Washington; Selma, Shreveport, Louisiana; Skellytown, Skokie, Illinois; Sonora, Southampton, Pennsylvania; Spring, Spring Hill, Tennessee; Spring Hope, North Carolina; Stephenville, Stinnett, Sunland Park, New Mexico; Sunray, Taft, Tampa, Florida; Tarzan, Tempe, Arizona; Throckmorton, Tomball, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Universal City, University Park, Vega, Victoria, Voca, Warren, Michigan; Washington, D.C.; Watauga, Water Valley, Waxahachie, Wayside, Westlake, Ohio; Westlake, Westwood, Kansas; White Deer, Willcox, Arizona; Windsor, Ontario; Wink, Winters, Woods Cross, Utah; Woodson.