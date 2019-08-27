The Amarillo Independent School District’s board of trustees recently announced a decision to approve a stipend for numerous district employees to use toward the purchase of classroom supplies.

In recent years, people may have heard all-too-familiar stories of how teachers in particular, already underpaid, were dipping into their own pockets to buy items necessary for them to be successful in their mission of educating young people.

Teacher pay was a priority during the 2019 legislative session, and districts across the state, including Amarillo and Canyon, have boosted salaries for virtually all employees. The AISD now has taken another great step with a $125 stipend, which is designated for every teacher, counselor, nurse and librarian in the district.

Bravo.

According to a survey cited by district officials, teachers on average spend approximately $400 of their own money on supplies. The AISD arrived at the $125 figure based on budgetary considerations. The only stipulation is the money be used for items that further students’ classroom education. It will be included on paychecks issued in September.

“I am really proud of what our district does to provide supplies and materials for teachers, and I am even more proud of what our community and parents do,” AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said in our story. “But as with anything, teachers have special items they want in their classroom or that meet their teaching style.”

The total outlay for the stipends is just more than $300,000. That’s demonstrating commitment to the vital work classroom teachers and other important employees do on behalf of students day in and day out. According to district officials, they will evaluate how the year goes financially in considering whether to continue the stipends next year.

Increasing salaries was a much-needed morale booster for districts across the region. For too long, Texas has lagged behind in terms of how it compensates teachers and took what many hope is a first step toward addressing that during the spring.

The stipends are an acknowledgement by the district that staff members are using their own money to purchase items related to the performance of their jobs and the important mission with which they’ve been entrusted. It would be easy to say $125 is not $400, but it is even easier to point out that $125 is greater than zero.

The stipends, which were unanimously approved by the board, send a clear signal of appreciation to staff. In many workplaces today, appreciation and compensation are similarly valued by employees. Being rewarded for doing a good job is important, but finding a way to do something beyond that can often be one difference in retaining top performers.

AISD school board members have regularly stated their intention to do all they can to make the district competitive in every way. That translates to paving the way to student excellence as a result of teacher and staff commitment to superior achievement.

“What I hope this does is alleviate some of that cost that has to come out of their personal budget,” Loomis said in our story.

The stipend will do that and much more. It will also say, “We notice what you do, appreciate it and want to say thank you in a tangible way.”

Every little bit helps, and sometimes a little bit helps more than could be imagined.