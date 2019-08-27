DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

County's Career Fair

scheduled on Friday

The Travis County 2019 Career Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Hall of Government, 700 Lavaca St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with hiring managers and subject matter experts to learn about available positions. Candidates are encouraged to bring a résumé.

For information: traviscountycareerfair@traviscountytx.gov.

PFLUGERVILLE

Free health screenings

Wednesday at library

Austin Public Health will offer free health screenings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Pflugerville Public Library, 1008 W. Pfluger St.

Screenings, available to all adults, include blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. Health resources will be provided.

PFLUGERVILLE

Meet elected officials

at reception Wednesday

The Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce will host an elected officials reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Courtyard by Marriott Conference Center, 16100 Impact Way.

Attendees can interact with people who have been elected to serve the state, city and county. The cost is $30 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers.

To register: bit.ly/2Yp0KWD.

ROUND ROCK

Hazardous waste

to be collected Sept. 4

A household hazardous waste collection event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Deepwood Recycling Center, 310 Deepwood Drive.

Round Rock residents can safely dispose of residential paint and other household chemicals. It is free for city of Round Rock water utility customers. Attendees should bring a driver’s license and water bill as proof of residency. Brushy Creek and Fern Bluff residents can pick up a voucher from their municipal district office and bring it to the collection. Cost is $40 for nonresidents, cash or check.

For information: roundrocktexas.gov/hhw.

CEDAR PARK

City's Splash Jam

takes place Sunday

The Cedar Park Parks and Recreation Department will present Splash Jam from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Milburn Park, 1901 Sun Chase Blvd.

The free event will feature a washer tournament beginning at 4 p.m., live music, food, concessions, inflatables, carnival games and rides and fireworks.

For information: 512-401-5500.

GEORGETOWN

Gardeners group

to discuss weeds

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will host its next Hands on in the Garden program titled “What is a Weed?” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Texas A&M AgriLife training room, 3151 SE. Inner Loop.

The program will be led by Master Gardener Jim Williams, who will discuss weed identification and how to prevent and eradicate weeds. After the presentation, the program will go into the demonstration gardens to learn about cultivation techniques and weed management tools.

For information: 512-943-3300.

BASTROP

Colorado River 100

canoe race on Saturday

The Colorado River 100, a marathon canoe race from Bastrop to La Grange, will take place from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Fisherman’s Park, 1200 Willow St.

The race is 62 miles with checkpoints at Riverbend Park, 107 Texas 71, Smithville, and Plum Park, 1517 Prairie Valley Road, West Point. Solo canoe paddlers must be ages 18 and older, and tandem canoe riders must be ages 14 and older with an adult in the crew. For recreational and competitive paddlers.

Registration costs $65 per paddler online by Friday or $75 per paddler onsite.

For information, requirements or registration: coloradoriver100.com/race-info.

HAYS COUNTY

County offices to close

Monday for Labor Day

Hays County offices will be closed Monday to observe Labor Day, and will open at regular times Tuesday.

The Hays County Commissioners Court will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hays County Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos.

American-Statesman staff