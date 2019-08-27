A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper found baggies of what he suspected was methamphetamine in an ice cream truck after pulling the vehicle over for a faulty license plate light in North Austin on Monday.

The ice cream truck's driver, identified in court documents as 57-year-old David Wayne Cole, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to an arrest affidavit.

The trooper first spotted the truck on Grover Avenue in North Austin around 1 a.m. on Monday. He stopped the truck because its license plate light wasn’t working but also found that Cole did not have a valid driver’s license and had previously been arrested for driving without a license, the affidavit said.

The trooper placed Cole under arrest, then began searching the truck.

Inside, he found a box filled with cash and coins, along with two small plastic bags that contained a white crystalline substance he believed to be methamphetamine.

Cole was booked into the Travis County Jail at 2:44 a.m. on Monday and was still being held at the facility on Tuesday morning. His bail has been set at $11,000.