Although summer isn't officially over until Sept. 23, the Labor Day weekend always gives off those “end of summer” vibes.

And we have plenty of fun ideas to help make the most of your three-day weekend.

1. FUN IN THE SUN AT SPLASHVILLE: Life is better poolside so take advantage while you still can. Splashville closes for the season after Labor Day weekend. Stephenville's only water park is hosting a Doggie Dunk event from 4-6 p.m. on Monday when you can bring your furry friend and get in for free.

2. HOST A BACKYARD BARBECUE: Invite your friends and family over for a barbecue right in your backyard! Fire up the grill, grab some lawn chairs, serve some sparkling adult-friendly beverages, pig out and enjoy!

3. CATCH A FLICK: Tired of the heat? We don’t blame you! Head over to Cinemark Cinema 6 in the Bosque River Center and settle down with a cold drink, delicious buttery popcorn and – if you’re in the mood for something sweet – a chocolate candy bar. Movies showing at the theater include Angel Has Fallen, Good Boys, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Lion King.

4. ENJOY A COLD BEER: Like beer? Live music? Then Revolver Brewing is the ideal place to spend your Saturday. Revolver Brewing is a craft brewery located in Granbury that offers tours with tastings, live music and on-site food vendors. Every Saturday from 12-3 p.m. you can tour the brewery, enjoy a tasting of the staple's seasonal flavors or grab a snack and enjoy the many live bands performing at the brewery’s music venue year-round. Admission is $10.

5. COCKTAILS AT LOCAL GOAT DISTILLERY: Local Goat Distillery is another favorite in Granbury. They have a mixology bar where customers can enjoy a variety of unique drinks featuring their spirits and house-made ingredients. Their delicious menu features favorites like street tacos, nachos and sandwiches. Guests can also take a 30 to 45-minute guided tour which includes a half ounce sample of each of their spirits, along with barrel tasting. Make sure to plan a visit between 12-11 p.m. on Friday or Saturday.