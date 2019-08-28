AUSTIN – With the final finishing touches being put on the Independent, Austin's tallest building, the developers invited media members inside this week for a tour of the 58-story luxury condominium tower at 301 West Ave.

The tour included stops in the lobby; the 9th floor club room pool, dog area, children's playroom and guest suite; the 24th floor, with a lounge, theater, board room, yoga and fitness center; and the building's art installations. The developers said 80 pieces from 23 different artists were commissioned to help define the tower's character.

The building, distinguished by its stacked, cantilevered design and being billed as the tallest residential tower west of the Mississippi River, was designed by Austin-based Rhode: Partners.

Developed by Austin-based Aspen Heights, Los Angeles-based CIM Group and Austin-based Constructive Ventures, the tower features 363 condo units. As of early July, the developers quoted prices for the remaining units as ranging from about $670,000 to more than $3 million.

Observers say the $300 million high-rise -- nicknamed the 'Jenga Tower" by locals because of its design -- will undoubtedly leave its mark on Austin's skyline for years to come.