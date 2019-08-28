University of Texas police have asked Austin Mayor Steve Adler and members of the City Council to prohibit homeless camping along the entire perimeter of the university and in the West Campus neighborhood.

In a letter to city leaders, UT Police Chief David Carter said officers frequently respond to harassing behavior along the Drag — the stretch of Guadalupe Street near campus — and other areas around the university's perimeter where students, teachers and employees frequently travel.

“The city has a responsibility not only to seek appropriate housing and treatment for the homeless, but to recognize that the interface of young students and some subsets of the homeless community have created potential dangers,” the letter said. “This view is not based on discriminatory practices, but, rather, on real-world experiences of members of the UT community.”

In 2016, freshman Haruka Weiser was murdered while walking on campus by Meechaiel Criner, a teen who was homeless at the time. He was convicted of murder last year.

Weiser's death sparked fear and outrage across the city and university. It resulted in sweeping changes, some of which were targeted at people experiencing homelessness. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued several recommendations for safety improvements to the campus after the attack including keeping homeless individuals off campus, making sure people who aren't supposed to be inside campus buildings can't get in, and bringing in more police officers, surveillance cameras and better lighting.

"Indeed, police frequently respond to predatory and harassing behavior along the 'Drag' and other areas ... where UT students, staffers and faculty members often feel threatened and where some of the homeless community are victims themselves," UT police's letter said.

West Campus is among the densest neighborhoods in Austin, the letter said, and with the high pedestrian traffic in the area, "permitting camping, sitting and lying down in those areas poses a similar public health and safety risk."

City leaders, who plan to continue wrestling with Austin's homelessness problem in September, seem poised to add restrictions to camping on public property throughout the city.

An Aug. 15 city memo penned by Assistant City Manager Rodney Gonzales said staff will likely recommend barring camping in floodways and areas with high pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

During a public forum last week, Adler told hundreds of people packed into the Austin Convention Center that repealing the city's old ordinances prohibiting camping, sitting and lying in public spaces was a signal of Austin's intent to address the causes of homelessness, not just the symptoms.

But many residents and business owners feel that opening up public space for camping is the wrong way to go about addressing the issue.

Travis County GOP Chair Matt Mackowiak started a petition on Change.org calling on the council to reinstate the camping ban, saying the result of the city's new policies was "chaos."

"Homeless people are camping on sidewalks downtown (in front of businesses), there have been several violent attacks, and they continue to camp in parks and on private property, believing that they either won’t be reported to police or police won’t remove them," Mackowiak wrote.

Mackowiak's petition has garnered 28,446 signatures as of Wednesday.

Despite criticism, Adler has maintained his intention to fix the homeless issue at its roots, saying adequate housing is the key.

“We have a chance in this city to do better,” Adler said. “I hope this city does not satisfy itself by just moving people around.”