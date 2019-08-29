The Texas A&M University Board of Regents has officially named Dr. James L. Hurley as Tarleton State University’s 16th president.

Hurley comes to Tarleton from Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tenn., where he has served as president since 2017.

He begins his duties at Tarleton today.

“Dr. Hurley is the right choice at the right time for Tarleton,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. “His energy and vision will take the university to the next level.”

Sharp will welcome Hurley and his family to the Tarleton and Stephenville communities at a reception set from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the Thompson Student Center Ballrooms.

“I am honored and humbled to serve such an incredible institution with an outstanding legacy of academic excellence and a heralded tradition of student success,” Hurley said. “My family and I are excited to be in Stephenville and already feel so welcomed. With the help of Tarleton’s dedicated faculty and staff, we will strive to become the leading comprehensive regional university in the nation. Our determination has no limits. Our goals have no ceiling.”

As Tarleton’s chief executive officer, Hurley will supervise 1,400 employees, manage a $185 million annual budget and provide vision for a comprehensive curriculum to serve more than 13,000 students at Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, The RELLIS Academic Alliance in Bryan and online.

During his 23-year career in education, Hurley has served as instructor, professor, dean, vice president and president, with extensive experience at comprehensive higher educational institutions.

Hurley and his wife, Kindall, look forward to engaging in community service activities in Stephenville and throughout North Texas.

Hurley replaces Dr. F. Dominic Dottavio, who is stepping down after 11 years of service.