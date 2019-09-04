AUSTIN

Austin Transportation

launches new website

Austin Transportation has launched GetThereATX.com, a website that provides information about sustainable transportation options in Austin.

GetThereATX.com consolidates information on the different mobility options available in Austin, and specific trip solutions for commuters, employers, schools, special events and visitors. The website includes educational resources about Austin’s transportation system, the programs and policies that will shape the system in the future and partnerships that provide specific solutions for residents and visitors to get around the city.

The team behind the website manages and helps support the city of Austin’s Transportation Demand Management Program, which aims to provide cost-effective strategies that reduce drive-alone car trips; increase active trips like public transit, walking, biking, carpooling and vanpooling; and shift driving away from the most congested times.

SOUTH AUSTIN

TxDOT postpones

2050 plan open house

The Texas Department of Transportation postponed its open house to gather public input as part of developing the Texas Transportation Plan 2050.

The open house had been scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the TxDOT district office, 200 E. Riverside Drive, Room 1A1.

The 2050 plan will include strategies for the development, construction and implementation of projects and services for all transportation modes, and information about emerging transportation technologies and emergency operations. The open house was to allow attendees to review displays, talk with staff and provide input.

TxDOT will provide further notice when the meeting has been rescheduled.

CEDAR PARK

Software company

moving headquarters

ABEO-Crystal Practice Management, an area-medical software company, will move its headquarters to Cedar Park, bringing 41 jobs to the local economy.

At its regular scheduled meeting Aug. 22, the City Council voted to authorize a performance-based economic development incentive agreement between the Cedar Park Development Corporation and ABEO Solutions Inc., which owns Crystal Practice Management.

ABEO is owned by Cedar Park residents and brothers Paul and Mark Crowley, along with John Knaus. ABEO provides software under the Crystal Practice Management name. The software helps with customer records, e-prescriptions, inventory, machine integration, online forms, billing and scheduling.

The economic development project entails ABEO-Crystal Practice Management moving its headquarters for a medical software company from Austin to a 9,500-square-foot building at 12112 Anderson Mill Road in Cedar Park. The company’s capital investment in Cedar Park will total more than $2 million, including $1.5 million in building and real property and $500,000 in furniture, fixtures and equipment. In turn, ABEO-Crystal Practice Management will receive an incentive investment of $51,600, or $1,259 per job.

Economic development incentives provided by the Cedar Park Economic Development Corporation are funded by three-fourths of a cent of local sales tax from shopping and dining within the city limits of Cedar Park.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Learn about area birds

Saturday at Pioneer Farms

The Travis Audubon Society will host a presentation on the birds of Central Texas from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms, 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive.

Audubon Society members will share information about the sights, sounds and habitats of the birds. Attendees can explore the prairie, woodland and creek habitats.

The program is free, but guests who wish to tour the museum will need to pay regular admission.

CEDAR PARK

Library to screen

‘First Man’ on Friday

The Cedar Park Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host a Movies in the Morning screening of “First Man” at 10 a.m. Friday.

The film is rated PG-13 and is 141 minutes. Light refreshments will be offered.

BUDA

YMCA to host

Paws in the Pool

The Hays Communities YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive, will host Paws in the Pool from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. Staff will be present to regulate foul play, but owners are encouraged to leave dogs at home who are nervous around other dogs. Owners must pick up after their dog.

The cost is $5 per dog.

ELGIN

Library sets multimedia

literary event Sunday

The Friends of the Elgin Library will host a library literary event titled “Riders on the Orphan Train” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Elgin Public Library Civic Center, 404 N. Main St.

The program will be performed by author Alison Moore and songwriter Phil Lancaster. The multimedia presentation tells the story of the 250,000 orphans and unwanted children who were put on trains in New York between 1854-1929 and sent all over the country to be given away.

TAYLOR

Church will host annual

Community Fall Festival

The 85th annual St. Mary’s Catholic Community Fall Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 408 Washburn St.

The event will feature barbecue plates for $10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., concessions, live music, races, live and silent auctions and games. Barbecue plates will be available for drive thru.

The event is one of two major fundraisers throughout the year to subsidize the cost of tuition for St. Mary's students.

American-Statesman staff

