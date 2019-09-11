Van Alstyne High School will host a community pep rally Wednesday for Homecoming.

As the Van Alstyne Independent School district and the community celebrate Homecoming week, locals and those returning to town are invited to come together as a community to support the Panthers at 7 p.m. in the Van Alstyne High School Stadium on Sept. 18.

The Homecoming football game will then be played at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Gainesville Leopards.

The Panthers won their first game 34-24 against the Aubrey Chaparrals, and then fell last week 52-13 to Class 4A powerhouse Sunnyvale to gain a 1-1 record for the year heading into this Friday’s matchup at home against the Anna Coyotes, who are also 1-1 on the season.