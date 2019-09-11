UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS

Friday event celebrates

new Manor Road bike lanes

The Austin Transportation and Economic Development departments will host a community event to celebrate the new protected bicycle lanes on Manor Road from Clyde Littlefield Drive to Dean Keeton Street.

The free event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the triangle between East Dean Keeton Street and Manor Road.

Free bicycle safety checks, lemonade and a walking tour of the new improvements will be available.

The bikeway and pedestrian improvements are a 2016 Mobility Bond project completed in partnership with the University of Texas.

EAST AUSTIN

Family bicycle event

Thursday at Govalle Park

Smart Trips Austin will host a family ride to a Day at the Races | Bike Ride from 5:40 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday starting at Govalle Park, 5200 Bolm Road.

Riders can explore the Southern Walnut Creek Trail and watch the race. Free popsicles and refreshments will be provided at the start of the ride.

The route will ride along the Southern Walnut Creek Trail from Govalle Park to the Driveway Bicycle Race, on bike paths and neighborhood roads. Children ages 9 and younger can participate in the free kid's race. Woom bikes will be set up with free kids demo bikes and an obstacle course. Drinks and a food truck for parents will be available.

Cyclists are encouraged to bring bike locks, water bottles, blankets and helmets.

For information: bit.ly/2lJSfTp.

SAN MARCOS

Task force to present

housing plan Thursday

The San Marcos Workforce Housing Task Force will present its final Strategic Housing Action Plan from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

The plan incorporates feedback from 15 meetings and working groups and two open house events. The total citizen participation in the plan includes 749 individuals through community conversations with over 38 different organizations and 200 written comments and 100 stories from the community. It includes four goals, six strategies and 23 actions to address housing needs in San Marcos.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation on the action plan Sept. 24 with final consideration of the plan by City Council on Oct. 15.

KYLE

Learn how to prepare

for emergencies Saturday

The second annual Hays County Emergency Preparedness Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hays school district Performing Arts Center, 979 Kohlers Crossing.

Attendees will learn about area emergency response organizations and get information on training, products and services available to help them better prepare for emergencies. A series of short seminars on safety will be held throughout the day. First responders from police and fire departments, emergency services, and search and rescue will show equipment used to protect citizens. Hays County Community Emergency Response Team members will share preparedness information and explain how CERT members assist during emergencies.

The fair will feature live music, food, games and a raffle. Raffle proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Blanco River Regional Recovery Team.

ROUND ROCK

Saturday shredding event

benefits Animal Shelter

The semiannual Shred for a Paws Cause, where Round Rock residents can have confidential files and hard drives securely shredded and recycled, will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Deepwood Recycling Center, 310 Deepwood Drive.

Examples of items that can be disposed of include CDs, checkbooks, financial records, floppy discs, hard drives, invoices, legal documents, receipts and tax returns. Limit of five standard file boxes and 10 pieces of media per person.

The event is free with a pet item or cash donation to benefit the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. Pet items needed include treats, dog and cat toys, cat litter, kitten bottles, pill pockets, cat carriers and hypoallergenic dog shampoo.

For information: bit.ly/2lGKL3G.

EAST AUSTIN

ACC to host free

adult education event

The Austin Community College office of community engagement will host “Level Up with Adult Education” from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Austin NAACP, 1709 E. 12th St.

ACC Executive Director of Adult Education Kathy Dowdy will discuss how adult education plays a role at the college and in the community.

American-Statesman staff