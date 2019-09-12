The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host their September luncheon on Friday, Sept. 20 featuring Elias Rmeili, District Engineer for TxDOT, Brownwood District. He will be giving an overview of local TxDOT projects.

The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon.

Cost is $14 per person for lunch payable to the Brownwood Country Club.

Register by calling the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 or go online at BrownwoodChamber.org.

The September luncheon is sponsored by Heart of Texas Orthopaedics-John Masterson, MD.