After the recent mass shooting in West Texas, there is renewed outcry to “tighten gun loopholes,” ban “assault weapons,” and enact “universal background checks.” The reason those are in quotations is that they remain largely undefined, therefore their effects would also be undefined.

And, “undefined” is exactly what those who would destroy our Second Amendment say is their goal. By using vague terms that are legally meaningless like “loophole,” nearly any sort of legislation can be shoehorned into that category.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rouke said as much. He has called for the mandatory buy back of everyone’s AK-47 and AR-15 rifles. What does that actually mean? It means a word that is repellent to most Americans: confiscation.

The fact that money is given in return for a firearm is irrelevant. There is no choice by the owner except to give it up. So, the government comes to your home demanding your gun and offering your money in return. Think about that for a minute.

The West Texas shooting also illustrated precisely how ineffective gun laws actually are. The rifle which was used by the murderer is suspected of being manufactured by a man in Lubbock.

Now here is a shock to most: it is not illegal for a private individual to make a gun for his own use under federal (not necessarily state) law. The AR-platform weapons are relatively easy to build. Parts are plentiful, the AR is simple, and partial frame kits are available which require a fair amount of machining. The act of building a firearm is legal.

The catch is this: the weapon must stay in the possession of the builder. If the builder sells or transfers the gun, he must first register the gun with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and pay an excise tax. If he is in the business of manufacturing, he must acquire a federal firearms license, essentially becoming a dealer, and log all sales and perform background checks on purchasers.

It is the seller’s responsibility to ensure the firearm being sold is not being transferred to a prohibited person. That is, someone who is a convicted felon; illegal alien; prohibited for reason of insanity, substance abuse, addiction; or has a domestic violence conviction may not purchase or possess a firearm.

If the Lubbock man manufactured the gun and sold it to the shooter, the first law he may have broken was not registering the making of the rifle. The second was to have sold it to the murderer, who previously failed a background check.

It is risky to sell a gun to another private individual. Most private sellers at gun shows, for example, insist on seeing the buyer’s License to Carry. Failing that, a signed statement claiming eligibility, or just having a federal firearms license to do the transfer through NICS can protect the seller.

So, aside from confiscating our guns, what else do the gun control activists have planned? The elimination of all person-to-person sales is the underlying goal. Will that work in curbing gun crime? It may to some extent, but not in the desired demographic: criminals.

One must always remember that criminals do not, by definition, obey the law. So, there will always be someone manufacturing, smuggling, stealing and using guns. Let’s look at Venezuela and Switzerland. In our failed socialist neighbor to the south, guns were prohibited a few years before the economy collapsed, and now, only the government or its thugs have guns. The populace is helpless. Murder is rampant.

In Switzerland, almost every man is given a pistol or rifle and trained due to mandatory military service. Switzerland’s murder rate is near zero. This is a strong positive correlation between gun ownership and low crime rate.

The leftists have succeeded in one respect. Some large retail outlets have asked their customers to not open carry in their stores and in some cases may even prohibit concealed carry.

Of course, that is silly. But is opens the door to harassment of open carry persons by somehow legitimizing calling the police whenever a firearm is seen.

But the real plum will be the enactment of “red flag” laws which open the doors to all sorts of abuses. Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dennis Bonnen have all indicated they would entertain some sort of restrictive gun legislation.

At their political peril.

They were not elected to bow to those who would restrict the law-abiding gun owners for the sake of only the chance of preventing crime by the determined criminal. If the three believe the left will help get them reelected, they are sorely mistaken.

Loucks, who lives in Cedar Creek, is a federally licensed gun dealer.